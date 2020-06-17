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TAKEOVER OF AMERICA: DID TRUMP HAND THE USA OVER TO FEMA? - DEBBIE JIMENEZ (VIDEO)
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291 views • June 17, 2020
Debbie Jimenez presents some very interesting information here: FOOD FOR THOUGHT! Don't blow it off as if there is no way this happened. Watch all the video clips she presents as evidence. All Truthers should be well aware that FEMA was created by the Zionists as a national prison system for the Goyim during an Illuminati New World Over Communist takeover. FEMA has NEVER had anything to do with national weather disasters, that was the LIE the government politicians sold to the SHEEPLE. As most of you should know, several of our past president's have been giving away national sovereignty since the very founding of this nation. Watch with an Open Mind and read between the lines. We should all know by now the COVID-19 PLANdemic is nothing more than a New World Order LIVE EXERCISE. There was NO REAL VIRUS other than the Common Flu. Over 75% of the deaths are COMPLETELY MADE UP FICTIONS. The day that President Trump Declared a National Emergency, it is very likely the United Nations FEMA did take over control of this country. The question is will enough people Wake Up in time to take it back. WE ARE THE ONES THAT WE HAVE BEEN WAITING FOR, neither President Trump or Jesus or God or any other being is going to give you back your Freedom from this "NEW NORMAL" unless the people TAKE IT ALL BACK BY FORCE. Sorry if you thought you wouldn't have to get your own hands dirty.
Trump is the one that signed the USMCA document, Trump is the one that declared a national emergency and likely gave control to FEMA, Trump is the one that did not fire or arrest Sec. of State Michael Pompeo when he said this was a PLANdemic "Live Exercise" (not a real virus), Trump is the one that did not fire or arrest Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx, Trump is the one that stopped healthy people from going to work, Trump is the one that allowed House Arrests of the entire population (not just people with the Flu), Trump is the one that forced the wearing of Face Masks by healthy people outside the home, Trump is the one that stopped all gatherings including funerals and even birthday parties, Trump is the one that allowed large corporation to be labeled an "Essential Business" but did not let people consider their jobs essential or mom and pop business as essential (we all have bills to pay so MONEY is essential for everyone), Trump is the one that activated the military immediately before any riots and months or years before a FAKE vaccine for non-existent COVID-19, Trump is the one that pre-ordered 500 million vaccinations when only 330 million people in the USA and more than half of people say they WILL NOT take anymore vaccinations going forward, and Trump is the one that said the military will actual be administering the vaccine. Trump is one of them, and you are likely fooling yourself to think otherwise. If President Trump is a GOOD GUY, he better tell the people the Whole Truth, DISCLOSE ABSOLUTELY EVERYTHING, and give us a chance to stop the New World Order takeover, if it is still possible to do so.
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on AllSocial
https://allsocial.com/sergeantmajor
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo:2
JEWS IN THE NEWS - TRES (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/bdd22371-12ef-4565-8595-84d63739472c
THE PROTOCOLS OF THE LEARNED ELDERS OF ZION - 1903 (AUDIO BOOK)
https://www.brighteon.com/92a001a3-3460-432e-acd4-08dbf931ab4b
IN THE NAME OF ZION (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1sgGLMKb7gQe/
FREEMASONRY (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/3dbfc8fa-6419-491e-a2f4-e1863d49a6b4
CIVIL LAW VS. LAW OF WATER - HOW THE ILLUMINATI USE "LAW" TO CONTROL THE PEOPLE (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/f336ddb8-26d0-4bde-8bf3-b3366149f974
THE BRITISH CROWN IS THE VATICAN (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/a8ed901a-3a8d-4db0-9fbf-fe3b54039210
THE SYNAGOGUE OF SATAN (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/SBYy4BCWhgP9/
RING OF POWER: EMPIRE OF THE CITY - GRACE POWERS (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/PBFigZKnPW7m/
RING OF POWER II - THE ZION KING - GRACE POWERS (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/htLm7LhgLUJS/
Debbie Jimenez on YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFzGhN7hLk8lsQNa413cXaA
Trump is the one that signed the USMCA document, Trump is the one that declared a national emergency and likely gave control to FEMA, Trump is the one that did not fire or arrest Sec. of State Michael Pompeo when he said this was a PLANdemic "Live Exercise" (not a real virus), Trump is the one that did not fire or arrest Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx, Trump is the one that stopped healthy people from going to work, Trump is the one that allowed House Arrests of the entire population (not just people with the Flu), Trump is the one that forced the wearing of Face Masks by healthy people outside the home, Trump is the one that stopped all gatherings including funerals and even birthday parties, Trump is the one that allowed large corporation to be labeled an "Essential Business" but did not let people consider their jobs essential or mom and pop business as essential (we all have bills to pay so MONEY is essential for everyone), Trump is the one that activated the military immediately before any riots and months or years before a FAKE vaccine for non-existent COVID-19, Trump is the one that pre-ordered 500 million vaccinations when only 330 million people in the USA and more than half of people say they WILL NOT take anymore vaccinations going forward, and Trump is the one that said the military will actual be administering the vaccine. Trump is one of them, and you are likely fooling yourself to think otherwise. If President Trump is a GOOD GUY, he better tell the people the Whole Truth, DISCLOSE ABSOLUTELY EVERYTHING, and give us a chance to stop the New World Order takeover, if it is still possible to do so.
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on AllSocial
https://allsocial.com/sergeantmajor
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo:2
JEWS IN THE NEWS - TRES (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/bdd22371-12ef-4565-8595-84d63739472c
THE PROTOCOLS OF THE LEARNED ELDERS OF ZION - 1903 (AUDIO BOOK)
https://www.brighteon.com/92a001a3-3460-432e-acd4-08dbf931ab4b
IN THE NAME OF ZION (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1sgGLMKb7gQe/
FREEMASONRY (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/3dbfc8fa-6419-491e-a2f4-e1863d49a6b4
CIVIL LAW VS. LAW OF WATER - HOW THE ILLUMINATI USE "LAW" TO CONTROL THE PEOPLE (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/f336ddb8-26d0-4bde-8bf3-b3366149f974
THE BRITISH CROWN IS THE VATICAN (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/a8ed901a-3a8d-4db0-9fbf-fe3b54039210
THE SYNAGOGUE OF SATAN (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/SBYy4BCWhgP9/
RING OF POWER: EMPIRE OF THE CITY - GRACE POWERS (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/PBFigZKnPW7m/
RING OF POWER II - THE ZION KING - GRACE POWERS (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/htLm7LhgLUJS/
Debbie Jimenez on YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFzGhN7hLk8lsQNa413cXaA
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