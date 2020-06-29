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FEMA ACTIVATES CLERGY RESPONSE TEAM - DAVE HODGES (VIDEO)
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146 views • June 29, 2020
Dave Hodges has received insider whistleblower information that FEMA has activated the CLERGY RESPONSE TEAM. With an estimated 100,000 Pastors who belong to the Clergy Response Team, it can be safely said that it would be better to lose your church, and avoid being led astray by a government-serving Clergy Response Team pastor, than to lose your life by GMO vaccine injection (aka the Mark of the Beast) and/or beheading (by guillotine). They are the team of religious clergy that are responsible for guiding the religious SHEEPLE into the train box cars and the FEMA Prison Camps. Spirituality is a personal thing between you and your Maker, YOU DO NOT NEED TO FOLLOW A CHURCH OR CHURCH OFFICIALS (WORKING FOR GOVERNMENT) TO HAVE A RELATIONSHIP WITH GOD, THE CREATOR, THE ONE OR WHATEVER YOUR RELIGIOUS BELIEFS ARE. They want to keep religious SHEEPLE trusting in Government God as long as possible so they do not ARM UP or FIGHT BACK. They will use the COVID-19 PLANdemic SECOND WAVE event as the LIE to get the FLOCK TO FOLLOW THEIR SHEEP DOGS/SHEPHERDS (aka Clergy). They are also using CONTACT TRACERS to try to separate children from their parents under the guise of COVID-19 Testing, False Positive Test Results, and 14 Day Quarantines. Once the children are seperated, the parents will be disposed of and the children will be RE-EDUCATED/INDOCTRINATED into the New World Order: One World Government; One World Religion, One World Money, One World Language; and One World Monarchy. Dave has discussed the FEMA Clergy Teams about a decade ago during the Obama rule. Many whistleblowers have been saying that Trump is no longer in 'real' power since he declared a STATE OF EMERGENCY which then transferred power to the UNITED NATIONS owned and run Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). The LEFT and the RIGHT wings of politics BOTH SERVE THE SAME MASTERS!
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on AllSocial
https://allsocial.com/sergeantmajor
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
EXPOSED DEEP STATE PLAN TO USE BIOWEAPONS FOR TOTAL CONTROL - HARRY VOX (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/2da7d9bf-6c14-42f1-8a11-ea9e48ddcb98
THE SYNAGOGUE OF SATAN (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/SBYy4BCWhgP9/
TAKEOVER OF AMERICA: DID TRUMP HAND THE USA OVER TO FEMA? - DEBBIE JIMENEZ (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/9e7f6ae8-7fe7-4842-9c0e-7e162a4766ce
FEMA EMPLOYEE WARNS OF FINAL DEPOPULATION MOVE LATER THIS YEAR - CELESTE SOLUM (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/8ca8da3b-56da-47b8-b31b-e2afd18b9c10
IF THIS DOESN'T WAKE YOU UP, "NOTHING WILL" - WAIT TILL THE END - BRIAN YOUNG (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/2753757f-1943-4cca-b9ab-993d546c1354
THE ENTIRE ROCKEFELLER EUGENICS COVID-19 PLAN EXPOSED - PRESIDENT OF GHANA (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/16cdd7a5-677b-40a5-8c89-8727e93d8fa6
GUILLOTINES FOUND AT U.S. MILITARY BASES - CAPTAIN KNOWLEDGE (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/faaf92ce-9c04-4277-bdc0-860480574a5d
2021: END OF THE ROAD, YOU HAVE LESS THAN ONE YEAR - RITCHIE FROM BOSTON (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/2b6dc583-28d7-43ce-9068-b5040ad9c448
ONE WORLD ORDER OUT OF CHAOS - MATTHEW A. PROCELLA (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/0568065c-25c2-4c1d-8a42-92dc557cbf19
THE PROTOCOLS OF THE LEARNED EDLERS OF ZION - 1903 (AUDIO BOOK)
https://www.brighteon.com/92a001a3-3460-432e-acd4-08dbf931ab4b
Dave Hodges on The Common Sense Show
https://thecommonsenseshow.com/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on AllSocial
https://allsocial.com/sergeantmajor
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
EXPOSED DEEP STATE PLAN TO USE BIOWEAPONS FOR TOTAL CONTROL - HARRY VOX (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/2da7d9bf-6c14-42f1-8a11-ea9e48ddcb98
THE SYNAGOGUE OF SATAN (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/SBYy4BCWhgP9/
TAKEOVER OF AMERICA: DID TRUMP HAND THE USA OVER TO FEMA? - DEBBIE JIMENEZ (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/9e7f6ae8-7fe7-4842-9c0e-7e162a4766ce
FEMA EMPLOYEE WARNS OF FINAL DEPOPULATION MOVE LATER THIS YEAR - CELESTE SOLUM (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/8ca8da3b-56da-47b8-b31b-e2afd18b9c10
IF THIS DOESN'T WAKE YOU UP, "NOTHING WILL" - WAIT TILL THE END - BRIAN YOUNG (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/2753757f-1943-4cca-b9ab-993d546c1354
THE ENTIRE ROCKEFELLER EUGENICS COVID-19 PLAN EXPOSED - PRESIDENT OF GHANA (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/16cdd7a5-677b-40a5-8c89-8727e93d8fa6
GUILLOTINES FOUND AT U.S. MILITARY BASES - CAPTAIN KNOWLEDGE (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/faaf92ce-9c04-4277-bdc0-860480574a5d
2021: END OF THE ROAD, YOU HAVE LESS THAN ONE YEAR - RITCHIE FROM BOSTON (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/2b6dc583-28d7-43ce-9068-b5040ad9c448
ONE WORLD ORDER OUT OF CHAOS - MATTHEW A. PROCELLA (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/0568065c-25c2-4c1d-8a42-92dc557cbf19
THE PROTOCOLS OF THE LEARNED EDLERS OF ZION - 1903 (AUDIO BOOK)
https://www.brighteon.com/92a001a3-3460-432e-acd4-08dbf931ab4b
Dave Hodges on The Common Sense Show
https://thecommonsenseshow.com/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
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