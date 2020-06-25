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THE ENTIRE ROCKEFELLER EUGENICS COVID-19 PLAN EXPOSED - PRESIDENT OF GHANA (VIDEO)
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3606 views • June 25, 2020
Here we have the President of Ghana NANO AKUFO-ADDO reading his copy of the LOCKSTEP document from the Rockefeller Foundation. Many African & South American nations have had their Presidents telling the world that COVID-19 is a PLANdemic HOAX event, and they have been trying to Wake Up the rest of the world to the massive deception. People need to quit worrying about the fake COVID-19 or the planned/staged Riots (they are the distractions, NOT THE MAIN EVENT), and start getting ready to resist the New World Order takeover. Have a plan to get out of the cities (if you haven't done so already), accumulate dry goods & canned meats that can keep without refrigeration, and stock up on bullets and ammo to defend your family in place, while you still have a window of opportunity remaining. Plan for the worst, hope for the best, and stop procrastinating. We are the ones that we have been waiting for, we are responsible for our own Freedom. If you are living in Europe, UK, Canada, USA, Australia, or New Zealand, you need to get prepared for a fight, or try to bug out now to Africa or South America if possible. The main thing is that if you plan to stay in place, do get prepared for a fight, because it absolutely is coming; if you aren't prepared to defend in place, you need to get to Africa or South America as soon as possible. Mexico is much safer than Canada or the USA right now. Once that wall at the southern border is finished, you will not be allowed to flee southbound any longer. Time is ticking away!
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on AllSocial
https://allsocial.com/sergeantmajor
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
EXPOSED DEEP STATE PLAN TO USE BIOWEAPONS FOR TOTAL CONTROL - HARRY VOX (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/2da7d9bf-6c14-42f1-8a11-ea9e48ddcb98
HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE AND ZINC COMBO HAVE 100% SUCCESS AGAINST COVID-19 - DR. ANTHONY CARDILLO (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/1a2c400e-952b-4e1b-9e87-00d0c3a6fac1
WHO IS LYING TO YOU? - THE WORLD HELL ORGANIZATION, THAT'S W.H.O. - DEL BIGTREE (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/65537763-50e5-453a-9ebb-163eaa7a992b
RETIRED E.R. TECH DELIVERED EXPLOSIVE SPEECH AT CDC EXPOSING VACCINES - TRUTH SEEKER (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/aa3be599-7727-44da-afe4-092c6a67e0aa
UNITED NATIONS AGENDA 21 AND AGENDA 2030 (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/3274a5e1-2b0b-4717-a062-7fec60dd9f91
U.N. AGENDA 21 IN LESS THAN 5 MINUTES (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/b3a3cc98-1d3c-46dc-9ec4-2cf79df6face
THE PROTOCOLS OF THE LEARNED EDLERS OF ZION - 1903 (AUDIO BOOK)
https://www.brighteon.com/92a001a3-3460-432e-acd4-08dbf931ab4b
ROCKEFELLER MEDICINE - JAMES CORBETT (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/b26d79d3-d5fb-4555-89e9-632aa175fb22
U.N. AGENDA 21 IN LESS THAN 5 MINUTES (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/b3a3cc98-1d3c-46dc-9ec4-2cf79df6face
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on AllSocial
https://allsocial.com/sergeantmajor
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
EXPOSED DEEP STATE PLAN TO USE BIOWEAPONS FOR TOTAL CONTROL - HARRY VOX (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/2da7d9bf-6c14-42f1-8a11-ea9e48ddcb98
HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE AND ZINC COMBO HAVE 100% SUCCESS AGAINST COVID-19 - DR. ANTHONY CARDILLO (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/1a2c400e-952b-4e1b-9e87-00d0c3a6fac1
WHO IS LYING TO YOU? - THE WORLD HELL ORGANIZATION, THAT'S W.H.O. - DEL BIGTREE (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/65537763-50e5-453a-9ebb-163eaa7a992b
RETIRED E.R. TECH DELIVERED EXPLOSIVE SPEECH AT CDC EXPOSING VACCINES - TRUTH SEEKER (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/aa3be599-7727-44da-afe4-092c6a67e0aa
UNITED NATIONS AGENDA 21 AND AGENDA 2030 (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/3274a5e1-2b0b-4717-a062-7fec60dd9f91
U.N. AGENDA 21 IN LESS THAN 5 MINUTES (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/b3a3cc98-1d3c-46dc-9ec4-2cf79df6face
THE PROTOCOLS OF THE LEARNED EDLERS OF ZION - 1903 (AUDIO BOOK)
https://www.brighteon.com/92a001a3-3460-432e-acd4-08dbf931ab4b
ROCKEFELLER MEDICINE - JAMES CORBETT (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/b26d79d3-d5fb-4555-89e9-632aa175fb22
U.N. AGENDA 21 IN LESS THAN 5 MINUTES (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/b3a3cc98-1d3c-46dc-9ec4-2cf79df6face
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
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