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ROCKEFELLER MEDICINE - JAMES CORBETT (VIDEO)
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112 views • April 29, 2020
Most Americans wonder how the USA became enslaved to the highest healthcare costs in the world, and how did all natural & plant based medications & cures become illegal? To answer these questions, this video turns back the pages of time to look at how the modern medical paradigm came together in the early 20th century, courtesy of the Rockefeller Foundation and their cronies. This video explores the real history of modern healthcare from plant based cures to medication symptom treatments; and the real motivations for long term, repeat customers being MONEY & less of a lifespan during the retirement pension collection years. The AMA, CDC, WHO, NIH, and so many other alphabet medical agencies are Illuminati creations. This video shows you why ALLOPATHIC MEDICINE, MEDICATIONS, BIG PHARMA, AND VACCINATIONS ARE FAKE! Never forget that OFFICIAL STORY, RELIABLE SOURCE, AUTHORITATIVE SOURCE, SETTLED SCIENCE, are all phrases that simply mean GOVERNMENT IS CONTROLLING THE NARRATIVE. Also, keep in mind that the word GOVERNMENT breaks down into GOVERN (TO CONTROL) & MENT (THE MIND) thus government's only function is MIND CONTROL, and all Truthers should already know that the government ALWAYS LIES, 100% OF THE TIME.
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo:2
THE PROTOCOLS OF THE LEARNED EDLERS OF ZION - 1903 (AUDIO BOOK)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/by1qH8USRQ1D/
MURDER BY INJECTION: THE STORY OF THE MEDICAL CONSPIRACY AGAINST AMERICA - EUSTACE MULLINS (EBOOK)
https://archive.org/details/MurderByInjection.EustaceMullins/mode/2up
The Corbett Report
https://www.corbettreport.com/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 Rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, & fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality & Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, & religions." -- Sergeant Major
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo:2
THE PROTOCOLS OF THE LEARNED EDLERS OF ZION - 1903 (AUDIO BOOK)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/by1qH8USRQ1D/
MURDER BY INJECTION: THE STORY OF THE MEDICAL CONSPIRACY AGAINST AMERICA - EUSTACE MULLINS (EBOOK)
https://archive.org/details/MurderByInjection.EustaceMullins/mode/2up
The Corbett Report
https://www.corbettreport.com/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 Rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, & fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality & Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, & religions." -- Sergeant Major
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