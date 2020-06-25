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GUILLOTINES FOUND AT U.S. MILITARY BASES - CAPTAIN KNOWLEDGE (VIDEO)
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76000 views • June 25, 2020
This is a reminder video that 30,000 guillotines were ordered, paid for, and delivered to two different USA locations during Obama's rule between 2009 - 2016. Those guillotines were then disseminated to military bases within each FEMA Region within the USA. We have seen the testimony videos by truck drivers that delivered the guillotines, and the two military whisteblowers that were killed after stating they had seen a large room full of modern day guillotines. There is no reason to have massive numbers of guillotines, massive numbers of plastic coffins, and massive numbers of hollow point ammo ordered for non-military/non-law enforcement government employees, etc., unless there is a PLAN TO USE THEM. Back then, the government would only talk about the coffins, and they stated they were for future natural disasters or massive pandemic(s) so that FEMA would have the on-hand supplies to deal with it. It was very easy to find all kinds of info on the guillotines and plastic coffins between 2009 to 2016, but most of those videos have been scrubbed off the internet. The New World Order has been on track for many decades, and I am not convinced there are any so-called WHITE HATS or GOOD GUYS out there. Also, don't forget the Obama fired or forced to retire close to 1,000 General Officers in all branches of military service that said they would not fire upon civilians as a member of the US military, or as a member of the United Nations military. Let this be your reminder!
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on AllSocial
https://allsocial.com/sergeantmajor
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Captain Knowledge at YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/user/tod512rocker/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on AllSocial
https://allsocial.com/sergeantmajor
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Captain Knowledge at YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/user/tod512rocker/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
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