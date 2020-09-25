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POLITICS & RELIGIONS KEEP THE MASSES ENSLAVED & UNCONSCIOUS (VIDEO)
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44 views • September 25, 2020
POLITICS and RELIGIONS keep the masses Dumbed Down, Divided, Conquered, and ENSLAVED. Please TRY to Wake Up and become CONSCIOUS while there is still some TRUTH remaining on the internet. The BOOK BURNINGS and GOVERNMENT CENSORSHIP OF TRUTH is at an ALL TIME HIGH for a reason. Unless people WAKE UP, the NEW WORLD ORDER PURGE will happen on their time schedule. Only CONSCIOUS Beings can change or create reality, so please try to WAKE UP!
Note: Governments couldn't exist without religions, and religions couldn't exist without governments. They work HAND-IN-HAND to Brainwash and Enslave the masses.
When you REGISTER TO VOTE (aka Sign a CONtract) you are giving IMPLIED CONSENT TO SLAVERY!
When you CAST A VOTE (aka Caste a Spell) you are giving EXPRESSED CONSENT TO SLAVERY!
Why do you want to be a CITIZEN SLAVE? Both TRUTHERS and CONSCIOUS BEINGS are ANARCHISTS BY DEFAULT!!!
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
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https://www.brighteon.com/de9bac3f-2d8a-4d9a-b7b1-fdbf3cfe50a6
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https://www.brighteon.com/b2e1752a-bcf5-4ed7-a827-82d940495772
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
Note: Governments couldn't exist without religions, and religions couldn't exist without governments. They work HAND-IN-HAND to Brainwash and Enslave the masses.
When you REGISTER TO VOTE (aka Sign a CONtract) you are giving IMPLIED CONSENT TO SLAVERY!
When you CAST A VOTE (aka Caste a Spell) you are giving EXPRESSED CONSENT TO SLAVERY!
Why do you want to be a CITIZEN SLAVE? Both TRUTHERS and CONSCIOUS BEINGS are ANARCHISTS BY DEFAULT!!!
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
THE MYTH OF AUTHORITY - AMANDA ROSE (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/1df0b26a-47f6-4f5d-9dbb-babef9c03286
1960s GOVERNMENT SUBLIMINAL NATIONAL ANTHEM VIDEO - THEY LIVE! - AARON & MELISSA DYKES (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/e769c6fc-2937-4d9f-904f-ba0a3bddb636
THE GREATEST "STORY" EVER TOLD - VERSION 1 (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/27822d26-3245-4318-98a5-2e6b5399d616
STARS DON'T LIE, THE OCCULTED HISTORY OF CHRISTIANITY (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/dd1b987f-6c20-477b-bfb8-c7340edfedbe
WE ARE NOT THE GOVERNMENT - CAREY WEDLER (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/d0327339-80ae-4341-8108-df50b5517d66
SAME OLD SHELL GAME - LARKEN ROSE (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/f4222dbb-cdf8-4b90-b72b-fa3ef0622da6
OBEDIENCE TRAINING - THE TRUTH ABOUT THE USA PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE - AARON & MELISSA DYKES (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/7a6b531c-aff6-47ed-9288-10ef6cb9de3a
HOW THE POLITICIANS SEE YOU - LARKEN ROSE (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/b92dcf03-57eb-4e79-ac9c-008eac2ca789
THE MYTH OF MAJORITY RULE & WHY DEMOCRACY FAILS - CAREY WEDLER (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/de9bac3f-2d8a-4d9a-b7b1-fdbf3cfe50a6
PACK MENTALITY: TOOLS OF TYRANTS - LARKEN ROSE (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/b2e1752a-bcf5-4ed7-a827-82d940495772
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
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