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POLITICS & RELIGIONS KEEP THE MASSES ENSLAVED & UNCONSCIOUS (VIDEO)
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
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44 views • September 25, 2020
POLITICS and RELIGIONS keep the masses Dumbed Down, Divided, Conquered, and ENSLAVED. Please TRY to Wake Up and become CONSCIOUS while there is still some TRUTH remaining on the internet. The BOOK BURNINGS and GOVERNMENT CENSORSHIP OF TRUTH is at an ALL TIME HIGH for a reason. Unless people WAKE UP, the NEW WORLD ORDER PURGE will happen on their time schedule. Only CONSCIOUS Beings can change or create reality, so please try to WAKE UP!

Note: Governments couldn't exist without religions, and religions couldn't exist without governments. They work HAND-IN-HAND to Brainwash and Enslave the masses.

When you REGISTER TO VOTE (aka Sign a CONtract) you are giving IMPLIED CONSENT TO SLAVERY!
When you CAST A VOTE (aka Caste a Spell) you are giving EXPRESSED CONSENT TO SLAVERY!
Why do you want to be a CITIZEN SLAVE? Both TRUTHERS and CONSCIOUS BEINGS are ANARCHISTS BY DEFAULT!!!

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Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.

"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
Keywords
new world orderglobalismslaveryenslavementreligions are fakecitizen slavesgovernment is fake
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