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PACK MENTALITY: TOOLS OF TYRANTS - LARKEN ROSE (VIDEO)
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23 views • June 19, 2020
Don't give into PACK MENTALITY, GROUP THINK, PEER PRESSURE, and never forget that the MASSES are full of ASSES so stop BLINDLY FOLLOWING THE SHEEPLE. A huge majority of the people on earth, but even more so in the USA, are Brainwashed, Mind Controlled, Dumbed Down, Divided, Indoctrinated, and Conquered. If they still are not fully aware that GOVERNMENT is the enemy of all people on earth, then they are still completely BRAIN-DEAD. Stay clear of IDIOTS that still talk Politics, that are still Registered to Vote, still "Cast" (as in dark magick) a Ballot, or have respect for Illuminati/Zionist/Pedophile/Luciferian/Reptilian/Freemason POLITICIANS which consider the masses as USELESS EATERS and USEFUL IDIOTS. Larken Rose is trying his best to awaken the sleeping majority that are still DRINKING THE KOOL-AID. Anarchy is THE ONLY WAY that people will ever achieve FREEDOM. ANARCHY simply means NO GODS, NO MASTERS, NO RULERS, and NO SLAVES! P.S. - ANTIFA is not Anarchy, it is pushing New World Order COMMUNISM!!! Fellow citizen slaves are not the ENEMY, the Royals, Bankers, Politicians, Order Followers, and other False Authorities are the REAL ENEMY! The only way the TYRANTS get to stay in power, is to keep pushing Pack Mentality to DIVIDE & CONQUER the herd.
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on AllSocial
https://allsocial.com/sergeantmajor
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
THE MYTH OF AUTHORITY - AMANDA ROSE (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/1df0b26a-47f6-4f5d-9dbb-babef9c03286
WE ARE NOT THE GOVERNMENT - CAREY WEDLER (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/d0327339-80ae-4341-8108-df50b5517d66
THE MOST DANGEROUS SUPERSTITION - LARKEN ROSE (EBOOK)
https://b-ok.cc/book/2315891/b428ff
Larken & Amanda Rose on YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFeK8ZdHbCqAq3gekWs8aEQ
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, & fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality & Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, & religions." -- Sergeant Major
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on AllSocial
https://allsocial.com/sergeantmajor
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
THE MYTH OF AUTHORITY - AMANDA ROSE (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/1df0b26a-47f6-4f5d-9dbb-babef9c03286
WE ARE NOT THE GOVERNMENT - CAREY WEDLER (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/d0327339-80ae-4341-8108-df50b5517d66
THE MOST DANGEROUS SUPERSTITION - LARKEN ROSE (EBOOK)
https://b-ok.cc/book/2315891/b428ff
Larken & Amanda Rose on YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFeK8ZdHbCqAq3gekWs8aEQ
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, & fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality & Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, & religions." -- Sergeant Major
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