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OBEDIENCE TRAINING - THE TRUTH ABOUT THE USA PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE - AARON & MELISSA DYKES (VIDEO)
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38 views • May 03, 2020
The USA Pledge of Allegiance was adopted as a form of OBEDIENCE TRAINING for US Citizens. The original "flag salute" was called The Bellamy Salute which was a US military salute that morphed into a Nazi Germany military salute. All recorded history during my lifetime has been recorded incorrectly, so why would I not think all recorded history is just as fake too. Well, guess what, ALL History is in fact Fake! Government's are MIND CONTROL organizations and they do actually LIE ABOUT EVERYTHING, THEY ALWAYS HAVE, AND ALWAYS WILL. Enjoy your awakening.
“Flags are bits of colored cloth that governments use first to shrink-wrap people’s minds & then as ceremonial shrouds to bury the dead.” ― Arundhati Roy
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo:2
THE MYTH OF AUTHORITY (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/1df0b26a-47f6-4f5d-9dbb-babef9c03286
WE ARE NOT THE GOVERNMENT - CAREY WEDLER (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/d0327339-80ae-4341-8108-df50b5517d66
WHO OWNS YOU? - JOSIE THE OUTLAW (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/3ff55520-1445-4567-9f81-2c2261872e71
Aaron & Melissa Dykes on Truthstream Media
http://truthstreammedia.com/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, & fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality & Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, & religions." -- Sergeant Major
“Flags are bits of colored cloth that governments use first to shrink-wrap people’s minds & then as ceremonial shrouds to bury the dead.” ― Arundhati Roy
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo:2
THE MYTH OF AUTHORITY (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/1df0b26a-47f6-4f5d-9dbb-babef9c03286
WE ARE NOT THE GOVERNMENT - CAREY WEDLER (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/d0327339-80ae-4341-8108-df50b5517d66
WHO OWNS YOU? - JOSIE THE OUTLAW (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/3ff55520-1445-4567-9f81-2c2261872e71
Aaron & Melissa Dykes on Truthstream Media
http://truthstreammedia.com/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, & fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality & Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, & religions." -- Sergeant Major
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