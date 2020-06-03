© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
THE MYTH OF MAJORITY RULE & WHY DEMOCRACY FAILS - CAREY WEDLER (VIDEO)
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
39 views • June 03, 2020
Democracy is majority rule or mob rule at the expense of losing your individual Freedoms, Rights, & Privileges. Back in 1776, the people of the USA did not vote or agree to a government, just like nowadays each individual does not agree to slavery at the time of their birth. People are tricked into beLIEving in so-called representative government. They are mind controlled into trusting government & history as if any of it is real, and they are CONvinced they might as well register & vote, because they are not allowed to leave the FLOCK or HERD, even if they wanted to. Most people are not awake to the fact that they give their IMPLIED CONSENT to citizenship slavery when they register to vote, and they give their EXPRESS CONSENT to citizenship slavery when they actually vote. Both political parties serve the same master(s), and they have agreed to the same END GAME. Politicians of opposite political parties are the best of friends that inter-marry & party together, just like attorneys in a courtroom that both work for the same court & same judge that also serves the same master(s) as the politicians do. THEY ARE ALL ON THE SAME TEAM, which is not the team for mankind. The right wing Conservative Republicans and the left wing Liberal Democrats are TWO WINGS ON THE SAME BIRD. Everyone should know by now, ELECTIONS WILL ALWAYS BE FAKE UNTIL YOU ARE ALLOWED TO VOTE FOR "NO GOVERNMENT". This is why only about 50% of people are registered to vote, and less than 25% ever participate in elections. You have NO RIGHT TO COMPLAIN IF YOU VOTE, because you wanted a SLAVE MASTER, and you got one. The people that DO NOT REGISTER TO VOTE & DO NOT VOTE are the only people that CHERISH FREEDOM ABOVE ALL ELSE, and DO NOT CONSENT TO RULE BY OTHERS!!! Back in the beginning when the U.S. was a Constitutional Republic that ONLY FOLLOWED the Declaration of Independence, the U.S. Constitution, and the Bill of Rights was thought to be the best form of government on earth, but NO GOVERNMENT will always be better than government control. Since day one, the USA has been on the road towards the New World Order because Presidents, Politicians, and Judges keep passing new laws, and every law created is the LOSS of another Right, Freedom, or Privilege.
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo:2
WE ARE NOT THE GOVERNMENT - CAREY WEDLER (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/d0327339-80ae-4341-8108-df50b5517d66
MYTH OF AUTHORITY - AMANDA ROSE (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/1df0b26a-47f6-4f5d-9dbb-babef9c03286
THE GREAT ESCALATORS - LARKEN ROSE (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/76a95a53-1540-46d2-97bd-44509e9fe5e5
MESSAGE TO POLICE - JOSIE THE OUTLAW (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/0888023e-e853-4c26-8c88-2477a90c8e3a
ORDER FOLLOWERS - MARK PASSIO (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/bc6a6c44-c513-41bd-949d-18335aa5ed1f
WHO OWNS YOU? - JOSIE THE OUTLAW (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/3ff55520-1445-4567-9f81-2c2261872e71
Carey Wedler on LBRY.TV
https://lbry.tv/@CareyWedler:f
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, & fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality & Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, & religions." -- Sergeant Major
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo:2
WE ARE NOT THE GOVERNMENT - CAREY WEDLER (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/d0327339-80ae-4341-8108-df50b5517d66
MYTH OF AUTHORITY - AMANDA ROSE (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/1df0b26a-47f6-4f5d-9dbb-babef9c03286
THE GREAT ESCALATORS - LARKEN ROSE (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/76a95a53-1540-46d2-97bd-44509e9fe5e5
MESSAGE TO POLICE - JOSIE THE OUTLAW (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/0888023e-e853-4c26-8c88-2477a90c8e3a
ORDER FOLLOWERS - MARK PASSIO (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/bc6a6c44-c513-41bd-949d-18335aa5ed1f
WHO OWNS YOU? - JOSIE THE OUTLAW (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/3ff55520-1445-4567-9f81-2c2261872e71
Carey Wedler on LBRY.TV
https://lbry.tv/@CareyWedler:f
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, & fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality & Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, & religions." -- Sergeant Major
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.