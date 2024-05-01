366) Bart Sibrel diz-nos quem o "Bicho" é.

Fonte — Canal Health Ranger Report; April 30, 2024.
NASA fakery and fraud EXPOSED by researcher Bart Sibrel: https://www.brighteon.com/e91311ec-a9a9-4f2d-8290-15bdf2e0b75b
Bart Sibrel website: https://sibrel.com/
Referência da Sabrina e de La Quinta Columna a “Bicho” e “Bichos”:
365) Sabrina Wallace – A Dark Web nunca existiu, mas Deus existe: https://www.brighteon.com/b5768dd1-3a40-463e-8b8f-ada6c3183561
364) Sabrina Wallace — APOCALIPSE BIO-NANO-TECNOLÓGICO (está à solta): https://www.brighteon.com/b187d774-546f-4a53-92c6-4ef40d4989f8
363) Sabrina Wallace – Selos de Salomão, Inteligência Artificial, Declínio Controlado: https://www.brighteon.com/b2c080e3-ed22-464b-9024-d29fad0c7a66
360) Aumentação Humana, Canibais, CERN e Metaverso: https://www.brighteon.com/2e6e8ed6-2cd0-4b1a-8a75-eb07b4bd6a9f
358) Sabrina Wallace — "Bomba" oscilatória de Neutrinos: https://www.brighteon.com/155f8e58-8146-4ef1-b74d-474c17dea0f1
355) Sabrina D. Wallace — O Mundo dos "Bichos": https://www.brighteon.com/4b79e2e7-0db1-4476-b6e3-97ed05c4ab08
354) Profecias e "Bichos" — O sacrifício e refundação da Europa: https://www.brighteon.com/8a648d3f-8789-4a66-ac4d-066e17f8af84
351) Sabrina Wallace sobre Tecnologia e Imortalidade: https://www.brighteon.com/bb98bcc4-9f48-4267-9ef5-2e7cd681dbfd
350) Tecnologia e Imortalidade (o Corpo e a Alma): https://www.brighteon.com/a6255a3e-5237-4588-8a61-a4c4226dea48
348) ORIGEM DO SISTEMA DE CASTAS NO PLANETA: https://www.brighteon.com/e95da42b-df9e-41de-a6c8-fb178a9430b8
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
