365) Sabrina Wallace – A Dark Web nunca existiu, mas Deus existe.

Fonte – Canal Psinergy; Abril 28, 2024.
Mini rant from tuesday: https://odysee.com/@psinergy:f/trim.D7D10C55-C0FD-4C9C-9F8B-C53FAFEE23A8:b
REFERÊNCIAS:
• A rara referência a experimentação N3 (3ª geração) | 29 de abril de 2024 | Mon coffee: https://odysee.com/@psinergy:f/trim.EAD10E43-EA92-4A3E-B79F-0C791182F704:9
• Sobre Skyborg (ver também o vídeo nº 331) – Human interaction, Emerging Technologies and Future Systems V: https://link.springer.com/book/10.1007/978-3-030-85540-6
• 329) Project Maven: Stingray e Dirtbox: https://www.brighteon.com/ae4ea746-69da-445a-be02-bcc1f505ee0f
• 330) Project Maven: Biologia sintética e Engenharia de Tecidos remota sem fios: https://www.brighteon.com/6e68e878-a51d-4b56-bf80-2c03e2a469b4
• 331) Project Maven: Skyborg, Humanos-aumentados, Cidades Cognitivas: https://www.brighteon.com/3c5782eb-a6d8-43e5-b407-d329a6a8a7a8
• Sobre ter sido salva por Deus, aos 4 anos de idade – 355) Sabrina D. Wallace — O Mundo dos "Bichos": https://www.brighteon.com/4b79e2e7-0db1-4476-b6e3-97ed05c4ab08
• Sci-Fi Short Film “Slaughterbots” | DUST: https://youtu.be/O-2tpwW0kmU?feature=shared&t=281
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
