331) Project Maven: Skyborg, Humanos-aumentados, Cidades Cognitivas

Créditos ao canal Psinergy, Fev 11, 2024.
For our blue families and the law enforcement folks: Project Maven: https://odysee.com/@psinergy:f/trim.6222B88B-52AF-4454-952F-FED86DC69C21:f
No twitter : https://twitter.com/RestaurarPortug/status/1757078363460526456
Estilo do Ruanda - 37) Telecomunicações "inteligentes" (Leuren Moret): https://www.brighteon.com/797bfff0-7875-4188-bc90-58ae129b4b95
Biofield Science and Healing: History, Terminology, and Concepts: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4654789/
Mais:
328) Project Maven: Directiva 3000.09 do Pentágono: https://www.brighteon.com/b4fc8bff-1f25-42ed-955e-e60ead93e8b1
329) Project Maven: Stingray e Dirtbox: https://www.brighteon.com/ae4ea746-69da-445a-be02-bcc1f505ee0f
330) Project Maven: Biologia sintética e Engenharia de Tecidos sem fios: https://www.brighteon.com/6e68e878-a51d-4b56-bf80-2c03e2a469b4
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
