330) Project Maven: Biologia sintética e Engenharia de Tecidos remota sem fios

Humanos-aumentados e os seus erros, a criptozoologia nos parques florestais nacionais dos EUA.
Créditos ao canal Psinergy, Fev 11, 2024.
For our blue families and the law enforcement folks: Project Maven: https://odysee.com/@psinergy:f/trim.6222B88B-52AF-4454-952F-FED86DC69C21:f
No twitter : https://twitter.com/RestaurarPortug/status/1757078499527925872
Mais:
Biofield Science and Healing: History, Terminology, and Concepts: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4654789/
326) A abominação completa é real: https://www.brighteon.com/a05168e5-af70-4f15-bdae-21c8782dbbeb
327) Bitcoin, Criptomoedas e WPAN (Rede d'Área Pessoal): https://www.brighteon.com/3dae0a0a-287a-4015-a4e3-57e067fce589
328) Project Maven: Directiva 3000.09 do Pentágono: https://www.brighteon.com/b4fc8bff-1f25-42ed-955e-e60ead93e8b1
329) Project Maven: Stingray e Dirtbox: https://www.brighteon.com/ae4ea746-69da-445a-be02-bcc1f505ee0f
331) Project Maven: Skyborg, Humanos-aumentados, Cidades Cognitivas: https://www.brighteon.com/3c5782eb-a6d8-43e5-b407-d329a6a8a7a8
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.