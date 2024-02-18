Create New Account
328) Project Maven: Directiva 3000.09 do Pentágono
#ElectrosmogPortugal
Published a day ago

Créditos ao canal Psinergy, Fev 11, 2024.

For our blue families and the law enforcement folks: Project Maven: https://odysee.com/@psinergy:f/trim.6222B88B-52AF-4454-952F-FED86DC69C21:f


Is Covid Electronic Warfare Creating Sickness In Vivo? Is It?! https://rumble.com/v3iqwgs-is-covid-electronic-warfare-creating-sickness-in-vivo-is-it.html

Biofield Science and Healing: History, Terminology, and Concepts: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4654789/

Demigorgon DIY - 326) A abominação completa é real: https://www.brighteon.com/a05168e5-af70-4f15-bdae-21c8782dbbeb

327) Bitcoin, Criptomoedas e WPAN (Rede d'Área Pessoal): https://www.brighteon.com/3dae0a0a-287a-4015-a4e3-57e067fce589


Mais:

329) Project Maven: Stingray e Dirtbox: https://www.brighteon.com/ae4ea746-69da-445a-be02-bcc1f505ee0f

330) Project Maven: Biologia sintética e Engenharia de Tecidos sem fios: https://www.brighteon.com/6e68e878-a51d-4b56-bf80-2c03e2a469b4

331) Project Maven: Skyborg, Humanos-aumentados, Cidades Cognitivas: https://www.brighteon.com/3c5782eb-a6d8-43e5-b407-d329a6a8a7a8


MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL

Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog

https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal

https://www.youtube.com/@ElectrosmogPortugal

stingraymacpentagonowbanproject mavendirectiva 3000demigorgon diydigi-iddirtbox

