328) Project Maven: Directiva 3000.09 do Pentágono

Créditos ao canal Psinergy, Fev 11, 2024.
For our blue families and the law enforcement folks: Project Maven: https://odysee.com/@psinergy:f/trim.6222B88B-52AF-4454-952F-FED86DC69C21:f
Is Covid Electronic Warfare Creating Sickness In Vivo? Is It?! https://rumble.com/v3iqwgs-is-covid-electronic-warfare-creating-sickness-in-vivo-is-it.html
Biofield Science and Healing: History, Terminology, and Concepts: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4654789/
Demigorgon DIY - 326) A abominação completa é real: https://www.brighteon.com/a05168e5-af70-4f15-bdae-21c8782dbbeb
327) Bitcoin, Criptomoedas e WPAN (Rede d'Área Pessoal): https://www.brighteon.com/3dae0a0a-287a-4015-a4e3-57e067fce589
Mais:
329) Project Maven: Stingray e Dirtbox: https://www.brighteon.com/ae4ea746-69da-445a-be02-bcc1f505ee0f
330) Project Maven: Biologia sintética e Engenharia de Tecidos sem fios: https://www.brighteon.com/6e68e878-a51d-4b56-bf80-2c03e2a469b4
331) Project Maven: Skyborg, Humanos-aumentados, Cidades Cognitivas: https://www.brighteon.com/3c5782eb-a6d8-43e5-b407-d329a6a8a7a8
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
