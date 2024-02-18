Create New Account
327) Bitcoin, Criptomoedas e WPAN (Rede d'Área Pessoal)
#ElectrosmogPortugal
Published 17 hours ago

Para todos os tontinhos da liberdade da Bitcoin, Cryptos, Blockchain e Web3. Fala a Sabrina, engenheira de redes, autorização da OTAN (COSMIC) e já trabalhou na NORTHCOM, etc. Divulguem, isto é um novo teste à nossa inteligência.

Créditos ao canal Psinergy, Fev 11, 2024.

For our blue families and the law enforcement folks: Project Maven: https://odysee.com/@psinergy:f/trim.6222B88B-52AF-4454-952F-FED86DC69C21:f


MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL

Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog

https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal

https://www.youtube.com/@ElectrosmogPortugal

bitcoincryptobanspace forceweb3wbancriptomoedaswpan

