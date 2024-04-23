355) Sabrina D. Wallace — O Mundo dos "Bichos"

Fonte – Canal Psinergy; Abril 18, 2024
Thurs thinkin: https://odysee.com/@psinergy:f/trim.432A230F-CABD-439B-9A93-26AF318891AE:9
Canais referenciados no vídeo:
Tore Says Show: https://rumble.com/c/ToreSays
Tore Says Show, Abril 17, 2024 | PRELUDE : Secret Circle | Fast and Furious 2.0: https://rumble.com/v4q3orh-prelude-secret-circle-fast-and-furious-2.0.html
Juxtaposition1: https://odysee.com/@Juxtaposition1:0?view=content
RumbleDad (nonvaxer420): https://rumble.com/user/nonvaxer420 | https://brighteon.social/@Nonvaxer420
Material que resta da Sabrina, na Brighteon:
Sabrina Wallace: JAIC, JSTAR, ISTAR, ISR, DOD and Psinergists Formal Presentation From 2022 When She Started Screaming From The Rooftops! https://www.brighteon.com/64f7e723-cf4c-4ead-8b10-b9d03c0ae5ca
A ver:
356) O alvo é o nitrogénio, não o carbono | The target is the nitrogen, not the carbon : https://www.brighteon.com/0f6fd004-489d-4adb-a2fb-f7d81ba35495
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
