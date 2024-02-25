Sabrina Wallace: JAIC, JSTAR, ISTAR, ISR, DOD and Psinergists Formal Presentation From 2022 When She Started Screaming From The Rooftops!
https://www.brighteon.com/4a242aec-5984-4da8-b2b4-de2a03e4e821
Find EMF Protection At Fix the World Project Maroc S.A.R.L. specializes in handmade Home Decor products for EMF protection as well as online technology education. https://ftwproject.com/ref/512
.
Twitter (HELP SHARE)
.
Telegram (HELP SHARE) This is a great group of people who care about the truth with documented proof.
Come join us if thats something you are interested in!
https://t.me/+Z2isyd4XW89hZTcx
.
Libriti (HELP SHARE) https://librti.com/view-persons-profile/rumbledad
.
Brightion (HELP SHARE) https://brighteon.social/@Nonvaxer420
.
Gettr (HELP SHARE)
Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/factsoverfear19
.
CloutHub: (HELP SHARE) https://clouthub.com/p/omcSf6RA
.
Gab: (HELP SHARE) https://gab.com/FACTSoverFEAR
.
Wimkin Social: (HELP SHARE) https://wimkin.com/profile-291679
.
.
Follow Sabrina Wallace Psinergy channel:
https://odysee.com/@psinergy:f?view=content
.
Telegram P.D.F. D.L.: https://t.me/PsinergyPDF/14
.
This is the Harry Potter book Sabrina encourages us all to read. Thanks to the Psingerists Telegram channel for downloading a PDF of it.
Human Interaction Emerging Technologies and Future Systems
https://t.me/psinergists/12915/87891
.
The "CORONA-VIRUS" (COVID-AI-19) A Coordinate and Routing system for Nanonetworks Linking Humans to The Sentient World Simulation #Bioconvergence
https://rumble.com/v4f658o-february-23-2024.html
.
👀
ITU (International Telecommunication Union) U.N. Journal on Future and Evolving Technologies (ITU-J FET) - A.I. For 'Good' 2030= Metaverse
https://rumble.com/v4f3txw-february-22-2024.html
.
20 Years NNI https://www.nano.gov/
NNI Retrospective Video: Creating a National Initiative (Trailer 3 min.) https://youtu.be/X4lgotKZ1Dc?si=mnMQTP0gqXHibP-f
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.