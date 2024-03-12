Create New Account
350) Tecnologia e Imortalidade (o Corpo e a Alma)
#ElectrosmogPortugal
Published a day ago

Fonte - canal LA QUINTA COLUMNA, Março 11, 2024.

LA ZONA PROHIBIDA -PROGRAMA 571: https://odysee.com/@laquintacolumna:8/PROGRAMA-571---ZONA-PROHIBIDA--:0


O Chileno José Miguel Serrano foi amigo de Herman Hesse e de Carl G. Jung, antigo Embaixador na Índia, o escritor Chileno Miguel Serrano procura o último segredo da existência que resolve o enigma do Amor, da Morte e da Essência do Chile.

» Miguel Serrano (neo-gnóstico e anti-modernista): https://en.metapedia.org/wiki/Miguel_Serrano

» MIGUEL SERRANO † - Una cosmovisión esotérica: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HV2NsLyHT5M

» Miguel Serrano: lo que piensa hoy un nazi: [entrevistas] [artículo] Lilian Olivares.: https://www.bibliotecanacionaldigital.gob.cl/bnd/628/w3-article-324816.html

» Arquivo do autor: http://www.letras.mysite.com/archivoserrano.htm


MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL

Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog

https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal

https://www.youtube.com/@ElectrosmogPortugal

chilealmatecnologiacorpomiguel serranoimortalidadezona proibidaextensao de vidalongevidade

