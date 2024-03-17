Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
351) Sabrina Wallace sobre Tecnologia e Imortalidade
channel image
#ElectrosmogPortugal
52 Subscribers
75 views
Published a day ago

Canal Psinergy. Março 14, 2024.

Angels-and-humans: https://odysee.com/@psinergy:f/trim.29AF12A1-825C-4051-949F-7A77D719CFEA:4


Complementar com o vídeo 350) Tecnologia e Imortalidade (o Corpo e a Alma): https://www.brighteon.com/a6255a3e-5237-4588-8a61-a4c4226dea48

315) Caça aos gnósticos: https://www.brighteon.com/8c1a132a-d936-4018-9078-1816af53fc12

Texto bíblico escrito há 2,5 mil anos combate. A história de Jó, um homem justo, fiel e paciente, está presente na tradição oral de povos do Oriente Médio desde há 4 mil anos. Entre o Século VI e V Antes de Cristo, a história foi redigida em hebraico, na versão que está presente até hoje no Antigo Testamento da Bíblia.

— Livro de Jó: https://estudosdabiblia.net/jo.htm

— Jó: https://pt.wikipedia.org/wiki/J%C3%B3

— Quando viveu Jó: https://estudosdabiblia.net/bd11_09.htm


342) "Rei" Carlos III e Bergoglio convertem-se ao Satanismo? https://www.brighteon.com/d83e531f-2ecb-4278-83a7-ea00aa66f8d4


BBN WSN (Backbone Business Networks Wireless Sensor Networks) - A real-time routing protocol with load distribution in wireless sensor networks: https://www.researchgate.net/publication/223824986_A_real-time_routing_protocol_with_load_distribution_in_wireless_sensor_networks


MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL

Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog

https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal

https://www.youtube.com/@ElectrosmogPortugal

Keywords
fedeusalmatecnologiacorpoeugeniaimortalidadeanjo-da-guarda

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket