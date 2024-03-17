351) Sabrina Wallace sobre Tecnologia e Imortalidade

Canal Psinergy. Março 14, 2024.
Angels-and-humans: https://odysee.com/@psinergy:f/trim.29AF12A1-825C-4051-949F-7A77D719CFEA:4
Complementar com o vídeo 350) Tecnologia e Imortalidade (o Corpo e a Alma): https://www.brighteon.com/a6255a3e-5237-4588-8a61-a4c4226dea48
315) Caça aos gnósticos: https://www.brighteon.com/8c1a132a-d936-4018-9078-1816af53fc12
Texto bíblico escrito há 2,5 mil anos combate. A história de Jó, um homem justo, fiel e paciente, está presente na tradição oral de povos do Oriente Médio desde há 4 mil anos. Entre o Século VI e V Antes de Cristo, a história foi redigida em hebraico, na versão que está presente até hoje no Antigo Testamento da Bíblia.
— Livro de Jó: https://estudosdabiblia.net/jo.htm
— Jó: https://pt.wikipedia.org/wiki/J%C3%B3
— Quando viveu Jó: https://estudosdabiblia.net/bd11_09.htm
342) "Rei" Carlos III e Bergoglio convertem-se ao Satanismo? https://www.brighteon.com/d83e531f-2ecb-4278-83a7-ea00aa66f8d4
BBN WSN (Backbone Business Networks Wireless Sensor Networks) - A real-time routing protocol with load distribution in wireless sensor networks: https://www.researchgate.net/publication/223824986_A_real-time_routing_protocol_with_load_distribution_in_wireless_sensor_networks
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
