348) ORIGEM DO SISTEMA DE CASTAS NO PLANETA

Créditos The American States Assembly, Mar. 04, 2024: https://webinarsearch.americanstatenationals.org/index.php/march-2024/
Ficheiro – Anna Von Reitz Webinar-3/04/2024: https://mega.nz/file/V0sF0azQ#HzI2V-AY6ZNnoBf9VvBYRNS4qXpAPDpNPsRY910jQTI
Dogon People : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dogon_people
Povo Dogon : https://pt.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dogons
Mais:
347) SANGUE RH NEGATIVO: https://www.brighteon.com/0558da8d-e863-4399-a415-6808126b7c90
320) TERÁ SIDO ESTE O PASSADO DA HUMANIDADE ? https://www.brighteon.com/e4b477d3-99c6-4103-9d22-385bb675ea3f
322) A farsa do Espaço e o seu verdadeiro objectivo: https://www.brighteon.com/657e65ae-edc2-4da9-9e08-a282f76f86ec
288) BANALIDADE DO MAL e PROFUNDIDADE DO BEM (c/ errata): https://www.brighteon.com/bee4a098-ca71-4c99-9985-2dd47e66b6c6
319) Visitas, abduções e implantes (Llimós - pintor e escultor): https://www.brighteon.com/747b21e8-540c-4876-a959-69b00447f934
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
