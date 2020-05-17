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Evidence Of Revision 1 of 5 - The Assassinations Of Kennedy And Oswald As Never Seen Before
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126 views • May 17, 2020
History May Be Revised, Even As It Is Being Written
Uploaded on May 17 2020
2:35 --- Some elements of Orwell's 1984:
- Doublethink
- Torture
- Viewscreen Propaganda
- Perpetual War
- A Trilateral World
- Surveillance
- Newspeak
- Genetic Control
- Enemies Defined By The State
- Behavior Modification
- Control Of History
3:35
- Film starts with the bad news and evidence testimonies of foreknowledge
10:15
- Kennedy visits Fort Worth (News anchor talking about the Sep. 6th 1901 assassination attempt)
14:22
- Secret servicemen ordered away from the limo
- Lack of police to keep people back
- Unexpected turn to the right on Houston street
- Evidence of multiple shooters
- The three empty shell casings found laying within an inch of eachother and all pointing in the same direction
- The rifle that was found was a 7.65 Mauser (Stamped on the barrell)
- The shells that were found came from a Italian rifle 6.5 (Carbine)
- The rifle suddenly and magically changes from a Mauser to an Italian rifle
33:32
- Kennedy's head blows up after the car comes to an almost dead stop ???
45:13
- FBI not interested in a bullet found on the scene ???
48:00
- Suspect taken into custody
50:55
- Oswald says he's innocent
53:15
- Oswald's press statement
55:50
- "They're taking me in because of the fact that lived in the soviet union... I'm just a patsy"
58:08
- More testimonies and discrepancies
- Police officials are "frankly worried" saying they don't want anything to happen to Oswald
1:08:00
- Oswald will soon get shot before his first full press conference
1:09:20
- Oswald gets shot before his first full press conference
1:10:33
- Why was Oswald killed even under such armed guard ?
1:35:02
- Roger Craig died in Dallas on May 15th 1975 of a rifle wound to the chest. He only owned two pistols. The coroner's verdict... you guessed it ! ... !!! SUICIDE !!!
1:35:20 --- End Of Part 1 of 5 + Bonus Material
Part 1 of 5: https://www.brighteon.com/d9edab33-4961-4fef-9850-7420330be706
Part 2 of 5: https://www.brighteon.com/70448bb5-2ab0-4e90-b9bb-bc09637ff75c
Part 3 of 5: https://www.brighteon.com/6bbe8566-353f-4238-96a1-fd1b912762ac
Part 4 of 5: https://www.brighteon.com/afcc157d-a5a6-46de-8c78-79ee11ec977d
Part 5 of 5: https://www.brighteon.com/bc1b3ed4-b715-46c7-b509-cc4ab8c8cd64
Uploaded on May 17 2020
2:35 --- Some elements of Orwell's 1984:
- Doublethink
- Torture
- Viewscreen Propaganda
- Perpetual War
- A Trilateral World
- Surveillance
- Newspeak
- Genetic Control
- Enemies Defined By The State
- Behavior Modification
- Control Of History
3:35
- Film starts with the bad news and evidence testimonies of foreknowledge
10:15
- Kennedy visits Fort Worth (News anchor talking about the Sep. 6th 1901 assassination attempt)
14:22
- Secret servicemen ordered away from the limo
- Lack of police to keep people back
- Unexpected turn to the right on Houston street
- Evidence of multiple shooters
- The three empty shell casings found laying within an inch of eachother and all pointing in the same direction
- The rifle that was found was a 7.65 Mauser (Stamped on the barrell)
- The shells that were found came from a Italian rifle 6.5 (Carbine)
- The rifle suddenly and magically changes from a Mauser to an Italian rifle
33:32
- Kennedy's head blows up after the car comes to an almost dead stop ???
45:13
- FBI not interested in a bullet found on the scene ???
48:00
- Suspect taken into custody
50:55
- Oswald says he's innocent
53:15
- Oswald's press statement
55:50
- "They're taking me in because of the fact that lived in the soviet union... I'm just a patsy"
58:08
- More testimonies and discrepancies
- Police officials are "frankly worried" saying they don't want anything to happen to Oswald
1:08:00
- Oswald will soon get shot before his first full press conference
1:09:20
- Oswald gets shot before his first full press conference
1:10:33
- Why was Oswald killed even under such armed guard ?
1:35:02
- Roger Craig died in Dallas on May 15th 1975 of a rifle wound to the chest. He only owned two pistols. The coroner's verdict... you guessed it ! ... !!! SUICIDE !!!
1:35:20 --- End Of Part 1 of 5 + Bonus Material
Part 1 of 5: https://www.brighteon.com/d9edab33-4961-4fef-9850-7420330be706
Part 2 of 5: https://www.brighteon.com/70448bb5-2ab0-4e90-b9bb-bc09637ff75c
Part 3 of 5: https://www.brighteon.com/6bbe8566-353f-4238-96a1-fd1b912762ac
Part 4 of 5: https://www.brighteon.com/afcc157d-a5a6-46de-8c78-79ee11ec977d
Part 5 of 5: https://www.brighteon.com/bc1b3ed4-b715-46c7-b509-cc4ab8c8cd64
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