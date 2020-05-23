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"I am GOD" - Evidence Of Revision 5 of 5 - The RFK Assassination Continued, MK ULTRA And The Jonestown Massacre - All Related
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99 views • May 23, 2020
History May Be Revised, Even As It Is Being Written
"I am GOD" (Jim Jones the C.I.A. hired cult/sect leader) Skip to 54 minutes
Part 1 of 5: https://www.brighteon.com/d9edab33-4961-4fef-9850-7420330be706
Part 2 of 5: https://www.brighteon.com/70448bb5-2ab0-4e90-b9bb-bc09637ff75c
Part 3 of 5: https://www.brighteon.com/6bbe8566-353f-4238-96a1-fd1b912762ac
Part 4 of 5: https://www.brighteon.com/afcc157d-a5a6-46de-8c78-79ee11ec977d
Part 5 of 5: https://www.brighteon.com/bc1b3ed4-b715-46c7-b509-cc4ab8c8cd64
"I am GOD" (Jim Jones the C.I.A. hired cult/sect leader) Skip to 54 minutes
Part 1 of 5: https://www.brighteon.com/d9edab33-4961-4fef-9850-7420330be706
Part 2 of 5: https://www.brighteon.com/70448bb5-2ab0-4e90-b9bb-bc09637ff75c
Part 3 of 5: https://www.brighteon.com/6bbe8566-353f-4238-96a1-fd1b912762ac
Part 4 of 5: https://www.brighteon.com/afcc157d-a5a6-46de-8c78-79ee11ec977d
Part 5 of 5: https://www.brighteon.com/bc1b3ed4-b715-46c7-b509-cc4ab8c8cd64
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