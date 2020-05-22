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Evidence Of Revision 4 of 5 - The RFK Assassination As Never Seen Before
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115 views • May 22, 2020
History May Be Revised, Even As It Is Being Written
Uploaded on May 21 2020
0:00 - Interlude
2:49 - Intro
6:07 - "...you're not tough enough to get rid of those people then"
8:59 - "I learned In 1900'n sixty-two that mister Partin had been entrusted with the mission of securing plastic explosives to be used in either blowing-up mister Bobby Kennedy, then U.S. attorney general, in his automobile or in his home."
10:20 - Plots in the C.I.A. to have Castro murdered in a top secret operation
12:20 - The nation's underworld under the spotlight
13:14 - Prosecution approved !
16:42 - After JFK was killed, RFK said "I thought they might get one of us but I thought it would be me"
18:54 - June 1964, Sen. Edward Kennedy was seriously injured in a plane crash
19:35 - "...we want Kennedy we want Kennedy we want Kennedy we want Kennedy..."
26:03 - "... If I have reason to believe that there's gonna be a riot started and somebody tells me that there's gonna be trouble if you don't stop'em, then it's my duty to stop'em...
--- RFK - And then you go out and arrest them?
--- Kern County Sheriff - Absolutely!
--- RFK - And charge them?
--- Kern County Sheriff - Charge'em!
--- RFK - What do you charge them with?
--- Kern County Sheriff - Ohew... the violating the'uuuh... nuh'unlawful assembly... (part of the crowd laughs)
27:40 - Parts of RFK's speeches
32:33 - Tempted to compromise a little
37:00 - The communists are watching
52:03 - The assassination
1:04:00 - News of the event starts breaking
1:07:30 - First images of the suspect
1:11:06 - "The question is, what kind of country is the United States?"
1:11:39 - Sirhan Bishara Sirhan
1:14:19 - An open and shut case ?
1:15:27 - More bullets fired than the 8 shots the Iver Johnson revolver could hold
1:17:12 - Some pieces of evidence start changing and others get destroyed
1:23:16 - Photographs were seized and locked away for twenty years. (Or so the photographer: Scott Enyart was told.) In fact, they were destroyed three weeks before Sirhan's trial
1:25:25 - What would those pictures reveal ? Exactly what the autopsy revealed !
1:27:07 - The doctor who performed the is pressured to alter his findings
1:29:40 - Backtracking the bullet trajectories tells another story
1:33:07 - Eugene Cesar, the last minute security guard that night
1:34:27 - Sirhan was feet away from Robert Kennedy, not inches behind like Eugene Cesar
1:37:04 - Reliable reports of other guns in the hotel pantry (Phil Melanson investigated them)
1:38:03 - Report from the first policeman at the scene gets mysteriously altered
1:41:50 - Sandy Serano's testimony ("women in a polka dot dress")
1:45:04 - Sandy Serano gets relentlessly questioned by the police and finally submits to a polygraph test. A recorded interview proves that she then gets pressured and emotionally manipulated to say what Sergeant Enrike Hernandez wants her to say and nothing else in a crystal clear example of witness tampering.
1:46:52 - --- Sandy: "I,... I seen those people!" --- Hernandez: "No no no no..."
1:48:24 - End of part 4 of 5 --- Interrogation continues in part 5
Part 1 of 5: https://www.brighteon.com/d9edab33-4961-4fef-9850-7420330be706
Part 2 of 5: https://www.brighteon.com/70448bb5-2ab0-4e90-b9bb-bc09637ff75c
Part 3 of 5: https://www.brighteon.com/6bbe8566-353f-4238-96a1-fd1b912762ac
Part 4 of 5: https://www.brighteon.com/afcc157d-a5a6-46de-8c78-79ee11ec977d
Part 5 of 5: https://www.brighteon.com/bc1b3ed4-b715-46c7-b509-cc4ab8c8cd64
Uploaded on May 21 2020
0:00 - Interlude
2:49 - Intro
6:07 - "...you're not tough enough to get rid of those people then"
8:59 - "I learned In 1900'n sixty-two that mister Partin had been entrusted with the mission of securing plastic explosives to be used in either blowing-up mister Bobby Kennedy, then U.S. attorney general, in his automobile or in his home."
10:20 - Plots in the C.I.A. to have Castro murdered in a top secret operation
12:20 - The nation's underworld under the spotlight
13:14 - Prosecution approved !
16:42 - After JFK was killed, RFK said "I thought they might get one of us but I thought it would be me"
18:54 - June 1964, Sen. Edward Kennedy was seriously injured in a plane crash
19:35 - "...we want Kennedy we want Kennedy we want Kennedy we want Kennedy..."
26:03 - "... If I have reason to believe that there's gonna be a riot started and somebody tells me that there's gonna be trouble if you don't stop'em, then it's my duty to stop'em...
--- RFK - And then you go out and arrest them?
--- Kern County Sheriff - Absolutely!
--- RFK - And charge them?
--- Kern County Sheriff - Charge'em!
--- RFK - What do you charge them with?
--- Kern County Sheriff - Ohew... the violating the'uuuh... nuh'unlawful assembly... (part of the crowd laughs)
27:40 - Parts of RFK's speeches
32:33 - Tempted to compromise a little
37:00 - The communists are watching
52:03 - The assassination
1:04:00 - News of the event starts breaking
1:07:30 - First images of the suspect
1:11:06 - "The question is, what kind of country is the United States?"
1:11:39 - Sirhan Bishara Sirhan
1:14:19 - An open and shut case ?
1:15:27 - More bullets fired than the 8 shots the Iver Johnson revolver could hold
1:17:12 - Some pieces of evidence start changing and others get destroyed
1:23:16 - Photographs were seized and locked away for twenty years. (Or so the photographer: Scott Enyart was told.) In fact, they were destroyed three weeks before Sirhan's trial
1:25:25 - What would those pictures reveal ? Exactly what the autopsy revealed !
1:27:07 - The doctor who performed the is pressured to alter his findings
1:29:40 - Backtracking the bullet trajectories tells another story
1:33:07 - Eugene Cesar, the last minute security guard that night
1:34:27 - Sirhan was feet away from Robert Kennedy, not inches behind like Eugene Cesar
1:37:04 - Reliable reports of other guns in the hotel pantry (Phil Melanson investigated them)
1:38:03 - Report from the first policeman at the scene gets mysteriously altered
1:41:50 - Sandy Serano's testimony ("women in a polka dot dress")
1:45:04 - Sandy Serano gets relentlessly questioned by the police and finally submits to a polygraph test. A recorded interview proves that she then gets pressured and emotionally manipulated to say what Sergeant Enrike Hernandez wants her to say and nothing else in a crystal clear example of witness tampering.
1:46:52 - --- Sandy: "I,... I seen those people!" --- Hernandez: "No no no no..."
1:48:24 - End of part 4 of 5 --- Interrogation continues in part 5
Part 1 of 5: https://www.brighteon.com/d9edab33-4961-4fef-9850-7420330be706
Part 2 of 5: https://www.brighteon.com/70448bb5-2ab0-4e90-b9bb-bc09637ff75c
Part 3 of 5: https://www.brighteon.com/6bbe8566-353f-4238-96a1-fd1b912762ac
Part 4 of 5: https://www.brighteon.com/afcc157d-a5a6-46de-8c78-79ee11ec977d
Part 5 of 5: https://www.brighteon.com/bc1b3ed4-b715-46c7-b509-cc4ab8c8cd64
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