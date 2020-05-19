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Evidence Of Revision 2 of 5 - The Why Of It - All Referenced To Viet Nam And LBJ
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117 views • May 19, 2020
History May Be Revised, Even As It Is Being Written
Uploaded on May 19 2020
2:40 --- The Why Of It
- Parts of Kennedy's speeches (The positions he has taken)
- Peace peace peace peace peace peace peace peace peace peace peace peace peace peace

5:06
- Radical ?

11:50
- Anti-Business ??
- Communist ???

16:05
- Another reason/motive for his assassination

20:55
- NBC White Paper (mini documentary) "The Age Of Kennedy"

22:24
- Senator Kennedy's position on military intervention in the French-China war

31:46
- President Eisenhower's Farewell Address about the military-industrial complex
- 31:57 The reasons for a permanent war economy

36:30
- Operation Birmingham and multiple other covert war operations/provocations
- The ships were never fired upon

41:35
- What's real vs what's fake (What's true vs what's a lie)

49:33
- More pro-war propaganda !

53:55
- LBJ washes away his guilt, makes it Robert MacNamara's war
- "I want'em to get off their butts and get out in those jungles and whip the hell out of some communists"

54:43
- Life of LBJ, his operations of influence and control as well as the rivalry between him and Kennedy
1:02:50
- Who arranged the assassination of Kennedy
- Murders covered-up and ruled as suicides

1:11:19
- LBJ's powerful allies with their own agendas threatening Kennedy for his decisive changes

1:12:54
- Kennedy's war against the Central Intelligence Agency (C.I.A.)
- Oswald's links to the C.I.A. and the associates

1:23:00 --- The 201 file
1:26:45 --- End Of Part 2 of 5 + Bonus Material
Part 1 of 5: https://www.brighteon.com/d9edab33-4961-4fef-9850-7420330be706
Part 2 of 5: https://www.brighteon.com/70448bb5-2ab0-4e90-b9bb-bc09637ff75c
Part 3 of 5: https://www.brighteon.com/6bbe8566-353f-4238-96a1-fd1b912762ac
Part 4 of 5: https://www.brighteon.com/afcc157d-a5a6-46de-8c78-79ee11ec977d
Part 5 of 5: https://www.brighteon.com/bc1b3ed4-b715-46c7-b509-cc4ab8c8cd64
Keywords
freedomtexasjohnciapropagandachinawarconspiracyoilkennedypeacespeechlbjassassinationcommunistdocumentarydallasevidence of revisionradicalwarren commissionhooverviet namschool book depositorywhy of it allanti business
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