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Evidence Of Revision 3 of 5 - LBJ, Hoover And Others - What So Few Know Even Today
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115 views • May 20, 2020
History May Be Revised, Even As It Is Being Written
Uploaded on May 20 2020
2:30 - Lyndon Baines Johnson, The Brown Brothers and political influence
4:24 - Claims that LBJ misused his office of vice-president hours before Kennedy's death
7:02 - Who are the players and what property they own
9:06 - Illegal and corrupt practices as well as insider knowledge and links to the mafia
11:22 - A secret that could've destroyed Hoover's reputation and carreer if it was shared
14:58 - Police detectives in Washington D.C. were finding out about that secret
16:00 - Compromising photographs of Hoover and Tulson used to control/blackmail the FBI
19:48 - The need to create the organized crime division of the FBI
22:40 - RFK learns that his brother has been shot and killed in Dallas (A relation of blackmail)
25:11 - Information removed from the files... (Also a discussion about some phone calls)
29:38 - RFK would still not stop his war on the mafia and how LBJ became vice president
33:34 - A secret revealed more than thirty years later
34:54 - "I don't hear you well ... you got this phone tapped?" - November 27 2963
39:27 - The forces hostile to Kennedy were growing and so were the threats of assassination
40:41 - LBJ had at least one thing in common with John F. Kennedy
48:44 - LBJ had more assassination motives than everyone else... COMBINED !
50:24 - LBJ had himself setup the Warren commission and monopolizes the investigation
53:00 - LBJ himself gave the order to go ahead and assassinate John F. Kennedy
55:05 - LBJ once stated that Gerald Ford could not chew gum and urinate at the same time !
55:43 - Madeleine Brown's relation with LBJ and the Murchison house meeting
57:50 - "The sons of bitches Kennedys will never embarrass me again, that's no threat, that's a promise" --- Lyndon B. Johnson
58:29 - May Newman's testimony that the Clint Murchison meeting did take place
1:00:46 - The morning of the assassination: "The sons of bitches Kennedys will never embarrass me again, that's no threat, that's a promise" - Lyndon B. Johnson
1:01:30 - LBJ and Hoover conversation tape "...not to go ahead with the investigations"
1:02:12 - RFK and LBJ relations are rapidly degrading "why did you have my brother killed"
1:03:02 - "...plotting the overthrow of the government by force and violence...leading a coup..."
1:04:18 - Who stood to gain what from JFK's death and the party that went on for a week after
1:05:15 - FBI director Hoover had absolute control of the cover-up right after assassination
1:12:29 - Compelling piece of evidence links LBJ to the assassination: Malcolm Wallace
1:16:56 - They all suddenly start dying in accidents and records are locked-up real good
1:20:02 - LBJ retreated to his Texas ranch where a special psychiatrist was assigned to him
1:21:31 - Oral history from Don Hewitt --- The creator of the show 60 Minutes
1:27:41 - Hoover himself says Kennedy was shot in the head from the front and not the rear
1:28:38 - A word from Mikhail Gorbachev - Communist Party of Soviet Union
1:29:36 - Discussion on CBS at the time
1:32:20 - A statement from John F. Kennedy himself
1:32:59 - End Of Part 3 of 5 + Bonus Material
Part 1 of 5: https://www.brighteon.com/d9edab33-4961-4fef-9850-7420330be706
Part 2 of 5: https://www.brighteon.com/70448bb5-2ab0-4e90-b9bb-bc09637ff75c
Part 3 of 5: https://www.brighteon.com/6bbe8566-353f-4238-96a1-fd1b912762ac
Part 4 of 5: https://www.brighteon.com/afcc157d-a5a6-46de-8c78-79ee11ec977d
Part 5 of 5: https://www.brighteon.com/bc1b3ed4-b715-46c7-b509-cc4ab8c8cd64
Uploaded on May 20 2020
2:30 - Lyndon Baines Johnson, The Brown Brothers and political influence
4:24 - Claims that LBJ misused his office of vice-president hours before Kennedy's death
7:02 - Who are the players and what property they own
9:06 - Illegal and corrupt practices as well as insider knowledge and links to the mafia
11:22 - A secret that could've destroyed Hoover's reputation and carreer if it was shared
14:58 - Police detectives in Washington D.C. were finding out about that secret
16:00 - Compromising photographs of Hoover and Tulson used to control/blackmail the FBI
19:48 - The need to create the organized crime division of the FBI
22:40 - RFK learns that his brother has been shot and killed in Dallas (A relation of blackmail)
25:11 - Information removed from the files... (Also a discussion about some phone calls)
29:38 - RFK would still not stop his war on the mafia and how LBJ became vice president
33:34 - A secret revealed more than thirty years later
34:54 - "I don't hear you well ... you got this phone tapped?" - November 27 2963
39:27 - The forces hostile to Kennedy were growing and so were the threats of assassination
40:41 - LBJ had at least one thing in common with John F. Kennedy
48:44 - LBJ had more assassination motives than everyone else... COMBINED !
50:24 - LBJ had himself setup the Warren commission and monopolizes the investigation
53:00 - LBJ himself gave the order to go ahead and assassinate John F. Kennedy
55:05 - LBJ once stated that Gerald Ford could not chew gum and urinate at the same time !
55:43 - Madeleine Brown's relation with LBJ and the Murchison house meeting
57:50 - "The sons of bitches Kennedys will never embarrass me again, that's no threat, that's a promise" --- Lyndon B. Johnson
58:29 - May Newman's testimony that the Clint Murchison meeting did take place
1:00:46 - The morning of the assassination: "The sons of bitches Kennedys will never embarrass me again, that's no threat, that's a promise" - Lyndon B. Johnson
1:01:30 - LBJ and Hoover conversation tape "...not to go ahead with the investigations"
1:02:12 - RFK and LBJ relations are rapidly degrading "why did you have my brother killed"
1:03:02 - "...plotting the overthrow of the government by force and violence...leading a coup..."
1:04:18 - Who stood to gain what from JFK's death and the party that went on for a week after
1:05:15 - FBI director Hoover had absolute control of the cover-up right after assassination
1:12:29 - Compelling piece of evidence links LBJ to the assassination: Malcolm Wallace
1:16:56 - They all suddenly start dying in accidents and records are locked-up real good
1:20:02 - LBJ retreated to his Texas ranch where a special psychiatrist was assigned to him
1:21:31 - Oral history from Don Hewitt --- The creator of the show 60 Minutes
1:27:41 - Hoover himself says Kennedy was shot in the head from the front and not the rear
1:28:38 - A word from Mikhail Gorbachev - Communist Party of Soviet Union
1:29:36 - Discussion on CBS at the time
1:32:20 - A statement from John F. Kennedy himself
1:32:59 - End Of Part 3 of 5 + Bonus Material
Part 1 of 5: https://www.brighteon.com/d9edab33-4961-4fef-9850-7420330be706
Part 2 of 5: https://www.brighteon.com/70448bb5-2ab0-4e90-b9bb-bc09637ff75c
Part 3 of 5: https://www.brighteon.com/6bbe8566-353f-4238-96a1-fd1b912762ac
Part 4 of 5: https://www.brighteon.com/afcc157d-a5a6-46de-8c78-79ee11ec977d
Part 5 of 5: https://www.brighteon.com/bc1b3ed4-b715-46c7-b509-cc4ab8c8cd64
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