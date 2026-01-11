Rockefeller synthetic oil 'medicine' & the medical fraud ( reversing 'let food be thy medicine') into todays Genomics r.e. Crispr cas 9 gene editing. SGT Report & Kim Bright.

(74 % of autopsy's are vaccination deaths (other citations below) Segment taken from SGT Report. "THE GREAT NOTICING: COVERUPS, MAHA & THE WAR ON HUMANITY -- Kim Bright " https://rumble.com/v740xoe-the-great-noticing-coverups-maha-and-the-war-on-humanity-kim-bright.html?e9s=src_v1_cmd%2Csrc_v1_ucp_f or on bitchute https://old.bitchute.com/video/JTSsGlbdMKRK/

"The Integration event of your DNA/RNA & Synthetic mRNA. Genomics Gene therapy.& the Mark of the Beast since 2020" https://www.brighteon.com/40069f31-9434-4245-82e6-cf67825b504d

COVID INQUIRY UK ADMITS THEY KNEW 'ADVERSE' EVENTS WOULD OCCUR ? https://www.brighteon.com/da055834-423e-4695-984d-1c64d4b6098b

Dr Suzanne Humphries & Del Bigtree (Highwire) Smallpox 'Vaxx ingredients' & Polio (both still live diseases) & 'Sarracenia Purpurea' treatment https://rumble.com/v4ofkye-smallpox-vaxx-ingredients-polio-both-still-live-diseases-dr-suzanne.html?e9s=src_v1_sa%2Csrc_v1_sa_o%2Csrc_v1_upp_a

Vaids, Aids, Hiv & links to Covid. Del Bigtree, Highwire "An Inconvenient Study" r.e. 'Post Vaccination Syndrome' (PVS now treated in hospitals) https://rumble.com/v6za6wu-vaids-aids-hiv-and-links-to-covid..html?e9s=src_v1_cbl%2Csrc_v1_upp_a

Remdesivir & Polio (not cured ?) Vaccines do not cure or prevent Polio (it has simply changed names) & the Remdisivir criminal fraud https://rumble.com/v2s8jc4-polio.html?e9s=src_v1_cbl%2Csrc_v1_upp_a

https://www.brighteon.com/120f7ce8-719f-45e8-9ee2-c8eafc503d77

Mike Adams The END of the Age of Bullshit Natural News

A BBC Special report on the 'Mark of the Beast' Crispr Cas 9, Genomics & Woman's Ovaries & other target areas https://www.brighteon.com/9ba00ae0-cfd7-45e7-9302-9daef977d9a3

Dr Ardis & Stew Peters show Snake Venom missing ingredient in Vaccines. Crispr (Zoetis) & the MOB since 2020/2021 https://www.brighteon.com/746436ec-f76c-49ef-ac5a-b2dbba1b63fc

First genetic identification of human genome with synthetic mRNA in Vaccines (via Crispr cas 9 / Zoetis Gene editing technology) https://www.brighteon.com/e7bbb0a9-db29-411f-b0e9-14f2b17759b0

Dr Peter McCullough testimony r.e.74% of autopsies reveal vaccination as the cause of death (SGT Report & Kim Bright) https://www.brighteon.com/dbaa2ba0-0475-425d-8700-56dadf88496d

Bill Maher (Real Time) & Tucker Carlson on Vaccines & Vaccine ingredients

https://rumble.com/v1j3brp-bill-maher-real-time-and-tucker-carlson-on-vaccines-and-vaccine-ingredients.html?e9s=src_v1_cbl%2Csrc_v1_upp_a

Americans (in mid 2025) dying at the rate of 3000 - 5000 per week from the Covid vaccine. Ed Dowd https://www.brighteon.com/a46bca2e-b4aa-4af3-94a5-689c0b44a260

Nicholas Hulscher: COVID Vaccines Have Killed More Americans Than WWI, WWII & Vietnam War COMBINED! https://www.brighteon.com/2ec19918-4ada-4e0d-9d5b-9a6a68fb8391

30 Million excess deaths, 1.5 Billion injured Globally by mid 2024 and more since then https://www.brighteon.com/744243e7-feec-4385-af82-69170ba30a59

Prior to the 30 million figure by a year or so A prior study revealed 17 million https://www.brighteon.com/6b404b40-e4af-4add-94c3-16bf08844a39 and later more data revealed

See also Vaids and Post Vaccination Syndrome on bicthute Vaids, Aids, Hiv & links to Covid. Del Bigtree, Highwire "An Inconvenient Study" r.e. 'PVS' https://old.bitchute.com/video/XlR5OGoNfbpw/..... or on Rumble https://rumble.com/v6zbgwa-vaids-aids-hiv-and-links-to-covid.-del-bigtree-highwire-an-inconvenient-stu.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_o&sci=8a8e859c-1cfc-4b1d-ad8d-0a9fe21026d6

The study and film can be downloaded from https://www.aninconvenientstudy.com/





















