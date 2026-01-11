Rockefeller synthetic oil 'medicine' & the medical fraud ( reversing 'let food be thy medicine') into todays Genomics r.e. Crispr cas 9 gene editing. SGT Report & Kim Bright.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(74 % of autopsy's are vaccination deaths (other citations below) Segment taken from SGT Report. "THE GREAT NOTICING: COVERUPS, MAHA & THE WAR ON HUMANITY -- Kim Bright " https://rumble.com/v740xoe-the-great-noticing-coverups-maha-and-the-war-on-humanity-kim-bright.html?e9s=src_v1_cmd%2Csrc_v1_ucp_f or on bitchute https://old.bitchute.com/video/JTSsGlbdMKRK/
"The Integration event of your DNA/RNA & Synthetic mRNA. Genomics Gene therapy.& the Mark of the Beast since 2020" https://www.brighteon.com/40069f31-9434-4245-82e6-cf67825b504d
COVID INQUIRY UK ADMITS THEY KNEW 'ADVERSE' EVENTS WOULD OCCUR ? https://www.brighteon.com/da055834-423e-4695-984d-1c64d4b6098b
Dr Suzanne Humphries & Del Bigtree (Highwire) Smallpox 'Vaxx ingredients' & Polio (both still live diseases) & 'Sarracenia Purpurea' treatment https://rumble.com/v4ofkye-smallpox-vaxx-ingredients-polio-both-still-live-diseases-dr-suzanne.html?e9s=src_v1_sa%2Csrc_v1_sa_o%2Csrc_v1_upp_a
Vaids, Aids, Hiv & links to Covid. Del Bigtree, Highwire "An Inconvenient Study" r.e. 'Post Vaccination Syndrome' (PVS now treated in hospitals) https://rumble.com/v6za6wu-vaids-aids-hiv-and-links-to-covid..html?e9s=src_v1_cbl%2Csrc_v1_upp_a
Remdesivir & Polio (not cured ?) Vaccines do not cure or prevent Polio (it has simply changed names) & the Remdisivir criminal fraud https://rumble.com/v2s8jc4-polio.html?e9s=src_v1_cbl%2Csrc_v1_upp_a
A BBC Special report on the 'Mark of the Beast' Crispr Cas 9, Genomics & Woman's Ovaries & other target areas https://www.brighteon.com/9ba00ae0-cfd7-45e7-9302-9daef977d9a3
Dr Ardis & Stew Peters show Snake Venom missing ingredient in Vaccines. Crispr (Zoetis) & the MOB since 2020/2021 https://www.brighteon.com/746436ec-f76c-49ef-ac5a-b2dbba1b63fc
First genetic identification of human genome with synthetic mRNA in Vaccines (via Crispr cas 9 / Zoetis Gene editing technology) https://www.brighteon.com/e7bbb0a9-db29-411f-b0e9-14f2b17759b0
Dr Peter McCullough testimony r.e.74% of autopsies reveal vaccination as the cause of death (SGT Report & Kim Bright) https://www.brighteon.com/dbaa2ba0-0475-425d-8700-56dadf88496d
Bill Maher (Real Time) & Tucker Carlson on Vaccines & Vaccine ingredients
https://rumble.com/v1j3brp-bill-maher-real-time-and-tucker-carlson-on-vaccines-and-vaccine-ingredients.html?e9s=src_v1_cbl%2Csrc_v1_upp_a
Americans (in mid 2025) dying at the rate of 3000 - 5000 per week from the Covid vaccine. Ed Dowd https://www.brighteon.com/a46bca2e-b4aa-4af3-94a5-689c0b44a260
Nicholas Hulscher: COVID Vaccines Have Killed More Americans Than WWI, WWII & Vietnam War COMBINED! https://www.brighteon.com/2ec19918-4ada-4e0d-9d5b-9a6a68fb8391
30 Million excess deaths, 1.5 Billion injured Globally by mid 2024 and more since then https://www.brighteon.com/744243e7-feec-4385-af82-69170ba30a59
Prior to the 30 million figure by a year or so A prior study revealed 17 million https://www.brighteon.com/6b404b40-e4af-4add-94c3-16bf08844a39 and later more data revealed
See also Vaids and Post Vaccination Syndrome on bicthute Vaids, Aids, Hiv & links to Covid. Del Bigtree, Highwire "An Inconvenient Study" r.e. 'PVS' https://old.bitchute.com/video/XlR5OGoNfbpw/..... or on Rumble https://rumble.com/v6zbgwa-vaids-aids-hiv-and-links-to-covid.-del-bigtree-highwire-an-inconvenient-stu.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_o&sci=8a8e859c-1cfc-4b1d-ad8d-0a9fe21026d6
The study and film can be downloaded from https://www.aninconvenientstudy.com/