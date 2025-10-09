Nicholas Hulscher: COVID Vaccines Have Killed More Americans Than WWI, WWII & Vietnam War COMBINED!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Nicholas Hulscher, MPH, On Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone, EP 52
Epidemiologist and McCullough Foundation Administrator Discusses Bioweapon Injections
Dr. Joseph Sansone
January 8, 2025
https://josephsansone.substack.com/p/nicholas-hulscher-mph-on-mind-matters
Epidemiologist and McCullough Foundation administrator Nicholas Hulscher, MPH, stopped by Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone to discuss some of the studies about the deadly effects of the mRNA nanoparticle injections. Studies show a 112,000% increase in brain clots and a 1236% increase in sudden cardiac arrest deaths associated with the COVID injections. Nicholas states his view that the shots are biological weapons of mass destruction and that more Americans were killed from the shots than in WWI, WWII, and the Vietnam War combined. We discussed the COVID shot side effects, the upcoming bird flu pandemic, and more…
Nicholas Hulscher, MPH can be followed:
On X.com @nichulscher and @mcculloughfund
And on Sub stack at PeterMcCulloughmd.Substack.com
Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.
