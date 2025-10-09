BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Nicholas Hulscher: COVID Vaccines Have Killed More Americans Than WWI, WWII & Vietnam War COMBINED!
DavidWJones
72 followers
116 views • 2 days ago

Nicholas Hulscher, MPH, On Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone, EP 52

Epidemiologist and McCullough Foundation Administrator Discusses Bioweapon Injections

Dr. Joseph Sansone

January 8, 2025


https://josephsansone.substack.com/p/nicholas-hulscher-mph-on-mind-matters


Epidemiologist and McCullough Foundation administrator Nicholas Hulscher, MPH, stopped by Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone to discuss some of the studies about the deadly effects of the mRNA nanoparticle injections. Studies show a 112,000% increase in brain clots and a 1236% increase in sudden cardiac arrest deaths associated with the COVID injections. Nicholas states his view that the shots are biological weapons of mass destruction and that more Americans were killed from the shots than in WWI, WWII, and the Vietnam War combined. We discussed the COVID shot side effects, the upcoming bird flu pandemic, and more…


Nicholas Hulscher, MPH can be followed:


On X.com @nichulscher and @mcculloughfund


And on Sub stack at PeterMcCulloughmd.Substack.com


Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.


Mind Matters and Everything Else is 100% independent. If you appreciate my writing and advocacy and would like to support it, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription or making a donation of any amount. Donations may be sent c/o Joseph Sansone, 27499 Riverview Center Boulevard, Bonita Springs, Florida 34134, United States, or make an online donation on Ko-Fi here:


https://ko-fi.com/drjosephsansone


.....................


COVID-19 Vaccine Injuries & Deaths


Increasing Death Rates, Plummeting Birth Rates, Sudden Adult Death Syndrome

https://sunfellow.com/increasing-death-rates-plummeting-birth-rates-sudden-adult-death-syndrome-sads/


Sudden Deaths, Excess Deaths, Plummeting Birth Rates on Rumble

https://rumble.com/playlists/diFxxaBXWgY


Study Finds Staggering 17 Million Global Deaths After Covid Jab Rollout (Rancourt, Baudin & Mercier)

https://rumble.com/v4439j0-study-finds-staggering-17-million-global-deaths-after-covid-jab-rollout-ran.html


Denis Rancourt videos on Rumble

https://rumble.com/playlists/egGCGix2XII


Collection Of Peer Reviewed Case Reports & Studies Citing Adverse Effects Post Covid Vaccination

https://react19.org/science 

More Than 1,000 Peer Reviewed Articles On COVID Vaccine Injuries

https://community.covidvaccineinjuries.com/compilation-peer-reviewed-medical-papers-of-covid-vaccine-injuries/


The Statistical Trick That Made It Look Like Unvaccinated People Fared Worse Than Vaccinated People

https://rumble.com/v4dtxst-the-statistical-trick-that-made-it-look-like-unvaccinated-people-fared-wors.html


COVID-19 Vaccination Stories, Side Effects & Healing

https://sunfellow.com/covid-19-vaccination-stories-side-effects-healing/


COVID-19 Vaccine Death & Injury Stories on Rumble

https://rumble.com/playlists/UtGOH2S6pVo


COVID-19 Vaccine Adverse Event Tracking System (VAERS)

https://sunfellow.com/covid-19-vaers/


COVID-19 Vaccine Bad Batches Reference Page

https://sunfellow.com/100-of-covid-19-vaccine-deaths-were-caused-by-just-5-of-the-batches/


Bad Batches / Hot Lots on Rumble

https://rumble.com/playlists/N5UFz_VBbaE


Covid-19 – Vaccine-Induced T Cell Suppression, Virus Activation, Cancer, Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s

https://sunfellow.com/bhakdi-burkhardt-cole-hoffe/


Vaccine-Induced Cancer & Turbo Cancer on Rumble

https://rumble.com/playlists/dtgIqdwOPYY


COVID-19 Menstrual & Breast Milk Disruptions, Miscarriages, Infertility, Shedding, DNA Contamination

https://sunfellow.com/covid-19-menstrual-breast-milk-disruptions-miscarriages-infertility-transmission-shedding/




COVID-19 Vaccines For Children (& Childhood Vaccines In General) on Rumble

https://rumble.com/playlists/A87UF7Dy_Qc


U.S. Military Seriously Damaged By COVID-19 Vaccines

https://rumble.com/playlists/RNoTrKbEzmg


COVID-19 Psychosis

https://www.sunfellow.com/covid-19-psychosis/


COVID-19 - Mystery Clots In Vaccinated Deceased People

https://sunfellow.com/covid19-blood-clots-in-vaccinated-dead-people/


Blood Clots, Vaccinated Blood, Autopsies

https://rumble.com/playlists/FbkcPTknHGA


Has Our Blood Supply Been Contaminated By Vaccinated, Genetically-Modified Blood?

https://www.sunfellow.com/has-our-blood-supply-been-contaminated-by-vaccinated-genetically-modified-blood/



