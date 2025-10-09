BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

COVID INQUIRY UK ADMITS THEY KNEW 'ADVERSE' EVENTS WOULD OCCUR ?
DavidWJones
DavidWJones
72 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
48 views • 1 day ago

Deaths and Injuries would occur (they knew 2020 - 2025 ongoing) ? (mirror from https://rumble.com/v6c8nrp-covid-inquiry-uk-admits-they-knew-adverse-events-would-occur-.html?e9s=src_v1_upp )... June 2020 "Pandemic is chance to reset global economy, says Prince Charles" https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2020/jun/03/pandemic-is-chance-to-reset-global-economy-says-prince-charles .... and

30 Million excess deaths, 1.5 Billion injured Globally via the experimental Gene therapy Trump shot https://old.bitchute.com/video/j9uwmAnH0uyq/


Jan / Feb 2020 into 2021 WEF "Great Reset | HRH Prince of Wales | We have no alternative" https://www.weforum.org/videos/great-reset-hrh-prince-of-wales-we-have-no-alternative/ or here also https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PzNbNbIFJbE


A BBC Special report on the 'Mark of the Beast' Crispr Cas 9, Woman's Ovaries & other target areas https://www.brighteon.com/9ba00ae0-cfd7-45e7-9302-9daef977d9a3


Avian Influenza Prevention Zone declared for whole of England from 25.01.25 https://www.gov.uk/government/news/avian-influenza-prevention-zone-declared-for-whole-of-england



Keywords
vaccinationsdeathscovid-inquiry
Chapters

Deaths and Injuries would occur (they knew 2020 - 2025 ongoing) ? (mirror from https://rumble.com/v6c8nrp-covid-inquiry-uk-admits-they-knew-adverse-events-would-occur-.html?e9s=src_v1_upp )... June 2020 "Pandemic is chance to reset global economy, says Prince Charles" https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2020/jun/03/pandemic-is-chance-to-reset-global-economy-says-prince-charles .... and

30 Million excess deaths, 1.5 Billion injured Globally via the experimental Gene therapy Trump shot https://old.bitchute.com/video/j9uwmAnH0uyq/

Jan / Feb 2020 into 2021 WEF "Great Reset | HRH Prince of Wales | We have no alternative" https://www.weforum.org/videos/great-reset-hrh-prince-of-wales-we-have-no-alternative/ or here also https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PzNbNbIFJbE

A BBC Special report on the 'Mark of the Beast' Crispr Cas 9, Woman's Ovaries & other target areas https://www.brighteon.com/9ba00ae0-cfd7-45e7-9302-9daef977d9a3

Avian Influenza Prevention Zone declared for whole of England from 25.01.25 https://www.gov.uk/government/news/avian-influenza-prevention-zone-declared-for-whole-of-england

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy