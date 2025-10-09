© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Deaths and Injuries would occur (they knew 2020 - 2025 ongoing) ? (mirror from https://rumble.com/v6c8nrp-covid-inquiry-uk-admits-they-knew-adverse-events-would-occur-.html?e9s=src_v1_upp )... June 2020 "Pandemic is chance to reset global economy, says Prince Charles" https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2020/jun/03/pandemic-is-chance-to-reset-global-economy-says-prince-charles .... and
30 Million excess deaths, 1.5 Billion injured Globally via the experimental Gene therapy Trump shot https://old.bitchute.com/video/j9uwmAnH0uyq/
Jan / Feb 2020 into 2021 WEF "Great Reset | HRH Prince of Wales | We have no alternative" https://www.weforum.org/videos/great-reset-hrh-prince-of-wales-we-have-no-alternative/ or here also https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PzNbNbIFJbE
A BBC Special report on the 'Mark of the Beast' Crispr Cas 9, Woman's Ovaries & other target areas https://www.brighteon.com/9ba00ae0-cfd7-45e7-9302-9daef977d9a3
Avian Influenza Prevention Zone declared for whole of England from 25.01.25 https://www.gov.uk/government/news/avian-influenza-prevention-zone-declared-for-whole-of-england
