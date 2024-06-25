BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
A BBC Special report on the 'Mark of the Beast' Crispr Cas 9, Woman's Ovaries & other target areas
128 views • 10 months ago

NOW ADMITTED BY THE BBC (see until the end)& 'Human Patents' via the US Supreme court also now admitted. In 2020/2021 they were denying the vaccine entered & cut the cell (see the strong delusion below) Extra info At 8 mins & 55 seconds in the video the RNA sequence is given as ACGU whereas Nuclide Acids in DNA = ATCG which across the sulfuric bridges to 10,5,6,5 = in hebrew letter number as YHWH " GOD'S NAME, YHWH, in our DNA!! Dr Isaiah Rubinstein (Israeli scientist) explains" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZnXVLa_EqWE or see dated 4.11.2021 which has research in the description (vid may stick) https://www.bitchute.com/video/nozrnRwaGthG/ (or 2nd bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/video/EY1afndwFv1z/ )

Videos named in this film (the mark is first in the dna as Gods image for spiritual purposes and then an outer brand is added to identify the marked for economic and money ID purposes )

1 Destroying Our Connection to God with Gene Editing Injections https://rumble.com/v4wncrn-destroying-our-connection-to-god-with-gene-editing-injections.html?playlist_id=YqYc96zHs6o 

2. Dr Stanley Plotkin (Godfather of Vaccines ) aborted fetal tissue in Vaccines & other 'ingredients' https://rumble.com/v1j20gd-september-7-2022.html (or full 9 hour video https://www.brighteon.com/3c300e6a-f2c8-4df7-a2b5-5dfa07a8bbfc

3. US Supreme Court Human Genome Patents (Assoc for Molecular Pathology v. Myriad Genetics, https://rumble.com/v2gybcy-us-supreme-court-and-human-genome-patents.html ... On August 2, 2022, Sen. Thom Thillis (R–NC) & bill S.4734, titled the Patent Eligibility Restoration Act of 2022. https://www.govtrack.us/congress/bills/117/s4734 AND HERE ALSO https://jolt.law.harvard.edu/digest/proposed-patent-eligibility-restoration-act-reinvigorates-debate-over-biotechnology-patents ... IN THE DESCRIPTION the human genome project was not complete in 2003 but in 2022- 2023 ) 

4. Surgeon General for Florida Joseph Ladapo, https://rumble.com/v4ddzbi-bill-gates-confesses-to-misinformation-mrnadna-vaccinations-change-dnamaim-.html AND ALSO AT https://www.bitchute.com/video/YkkRGcxiF5vE/ 

5. Trump the father of the Vaccine https://rumble.com/v2i02as-trump-the-father-of-the-vaccine-the-fda-food-and-drug-adminstration-and-fac.html 


see also

(i.e. vaccine does not prevent, but ill or healthy it edits your genome ?) Ninth Circuit Court Rules Correctly COVID-19 mRNA Injections Are Not Legitimate Due To Being A Treatment, Not A Preventative, This Is All We Need To DESTROY WHO & FDA (not a vaccine) https://loudobbs.com/news/breaking-9th-circuit-court-of-appeals-rules-mrna-covid-19-jab-is-not-a-vaccine-under-traditional-medical-definitions/ and also

https://interestofjustice.substack.com/p/ninth-circuit-court-rules-correctly 

Super Soldiers, Human Augmentation,MOD armed forces. Great Reset 4th Ind Revolution. Agenda 21 - 30 https://rumble.com/v1j82jb-super-soldiers-human-augmentationmod-armed-forces.-great-reset-4th-ind-revo.html ... and also https://www.military.com/daily-news/opinions/2021/03/23/will-genomics-become-next-arena-of-china-us-military-competition.html ...and also https://www.popularmechanics.com/military/research/a23457329/augmented-super-soldiers-reversible/ & https://www.bbc.com/news/world-55905354


Crispr Gene editing tech in mRNA vaccine given to Billions of people bypass & destroy immune systems https://www.bitchute.com/channel/AsnojZUcjmsH/


616 or 666? The merging of the Mark & Number of the Beast & the Cult of Sol Invictus (Chi-Rho ΧΡ ☧) https://rumble.com/v1llhtl-616-or-666-the-merging-of-the-mark-and-number-with-the-cult-of-sol-invictus.html ... or on bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/video/RlfnVrXLuYMP/


THE STRONG DELUSION (2020/2021) In 2021 they were still denying the vaccine entered the human genome cell The Strong Delusion & The Great Reset (2 Thessalonians 2, 11) https://rumble.com/v14ddry-the-strong-delusion-and-the-great-reset-2-thessalonians-2-11.html

Orig video.. JUNE 6 2024 BBC NEWS SCIENCE "AI GENE EDITING TOOLS HAVE POWER TO MODIFY HUMAN DNA, SAY RESEARCHERS https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qLdDJksP also on bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/video/dSxsjOTl9kLp/ ... and brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/9ba00ae0-cfd7-45e7-9302-9daef977d9a3


"Epic of Gilgamesh, the Secret of Eternal Life & his journey to Mount Ararat for the 'Tree of Life' " https://www.bitchute.com/video/ygNSJbagpZYq/




