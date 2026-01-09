Dr Peter McCullough testimony r.e.74% of autopsies reveal vaccination as the cause of death (SGT Report & Kim Bright)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Nicholas Hulscher: COVID Vaccines Have Killed More Americans Than WWI, WWII & Vietnam War COMBINED! https://www.brighteon.com/2ec19918-4ada-4e0d-9d5b-9a6a68fb8391
Americans (in mid 2025) dying at the rate of 3000 - 5000 per week from the Covid vaccine. Ed Dowd https://www.brighteon.com/a46bca2e-b4aa-4af3-94a5-689c0b44a260
30 Million excess deaths, 1.5 Billion injured Globally by mid 2024 and more since then https://www.brighteon.com/744243e7-feec-4385-af82-69170ba30a59
