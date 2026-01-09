Dr Peter McCullough testimony r.e.74% of autopsies reveal vaccination as the cause of death (SGT Report & Kim Bright)

Nicholas Hulscher: COVID Vaccines Have Killed More Americans Than WWI, WWII & Vietnam War COMBINED! https://www.brighteon.com/2ec19918-4ada-4e0d-9d5b-9a6a68fb8391

Americans (in mid 2025) dying at the rate of 3000 - 5000 per week from the Covid vaccine. Ed Dowd https://www.brighteon.com/a46bca2e-b4aa-4af3-94a5-689c0b44a260

30 Million excess deaths, 1.5 Billion injured Globally by mid 2024 and more since then https://www.brighteon.com/744243e7-feec-4385-af82-69170ba30a59



