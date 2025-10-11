Dr Ardis & Stew Peters show Snake Venom missing ingredient in Vaccines. Crispr (Zoetis) & the MOB since 2020/2021

Not in the future but Since 2020/2021 a large percentage of the 6 Billion vaccinated have already been marked by Crispr (now Zoetis) see 1. "Project Stargate's Bio-digital science. Anthony Patch, Dr Makis, Dr A.I. Md, Trump Ellison, Altman" https://old.bitchute.com/video/90Y3PU7AwojT/ ... and 2. " Patent Eligible ? already marked in your DNA ? C40 ( 'Freedom cities ') Gulags, & Bio-Convergence" https://old.bitchute.com/video/4JWYQDaDbF9J/ (next an outer digital brand is made and even the Musk "neuralink" can be administered by an injection (non invasive) or a pill and his is not the only company doing this. Cas 9 Gene editing technology which then replaces those genes directly into your cells. Dr Ardis & Stew Peters explain further in "Watch the Water" 1 https://rumble.com/v10miez-world-premiere-watch-the-water.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_m ...and "Watch the Water 2 Closing chapter" with Dr Ardis https://rumble.com/v6y9374-watch-the-water-2-closing-chapter.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_m





Other films named in this video





A BBC Special report on the 'Mark of the Beast' Crispr Cas 9, Woman's Ovaries & other target areas https://old.bitchute.com/video/dSxsjOTl9kLp/





Crispr cas 9 (now Zoetis) Gene editing & what it does to your body,DNA/RNA & cells (since Dec 2020) https://old.bitchute.com/video/rV8X4ZCKcZ3p/





Crispr Gene editing tech in mRNA vaccine given to Billions of people bypass & destroy immune systems https://old.bitchute.com/video/FQUMYYk7dbL1/





"Blood clots" in the 3rd strand of DNA ... " Died Suddenly (Full Documentary, Not Suitable For Children)" https://rumble.com/v1wcesu-died-suddenly-full-documentary-not-suitable-for-children.html





Dr Ardis, the Mark into the Worship of the beast (serpent) since 2020. Genesis 3:15 - 18 & Rev 18:23 https://old.bitchute.com/video/83Nhu4MfsN9N/





incredibly the "covid inquiry" knew and admitted that injuries and deaths would occur before the roll out of the vaccines began "Covid Inquiry UK admits they knew 'adverse' events would occur ? (Trumps AI Stargate in description)" https://old.bitchute.com/video/tIbRmIbjDvbS/





Trump approved crispr cas 9 gene editing in May 2020 and it was co -developed by Epstein in his experiments on woman and children Trumps Pimping empire to assist Jeffrey Epstein.Trumps Pageants & business as pimping cover https://old.bitchute.com/video/JfLvn9pJFhm6/





1. Trump the father of the Vaccine, the FDA (Food & Drug Administration ) & Fachi Vaids deaths & Injuries (shorter version) https://rumble.com/v2i02as-trump-the-father-of-the-vaccine-the-fda-food-and-drug-adminstration-and-fac.html?e9s=src_v1_sa%2Csrc_v1_sa_m%2Csrc_v1_upp_a





2. Trump, the FDA, Fachi & the Crispr HIV VAIDS vaccine epidemic in Israel & The world (deaths & Injuries) Who Pushed "Operation Warp Speed" (longer version) https://rumble.com/v2i0al2-trump-the-fda-fachi-and-the-crispr-hiv-vaids-vaccine-epidemic-in-israel.html?e9s=src_v1_sa%2Csrc_v1_sa_m%2Csrc_v1_upp_a





All overseen by Prince Charles as the founder and head of the WEF





Also on Bitchute https://old.bitchute.com/video/x7Ktaz80d1fz/







