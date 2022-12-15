英国保健省より公式証明が出ました

https://t.me/c/1742413689/85552
①【まず、結託し恐怖を煽りました】
https://www.brighteon.com/bd42c673-383c-4c88-adc2-341f55219e84
https://www.brighteon.com/47f03c5f-193c-4008-b823-ac63a598a910
②【安心安全の為と検査という罠へ誘導しました】
https://www.brighteon.com/01c75ffb-576c-4cc7-a007-8c30c9b25750
③【しかしその検査に根拠はありませんでした】
https://www.brighteon.com/0e9cebb2-c21b-4208-90ed-68a5bde35bd4
④【無症状感染者の根拠も論文も見つかりませんでした】
https://www.brighteon.com/aa45363d-8a2e-412b-986c-ac63ed32c441
https://www.brighteon.com/10ae7e2b-7a8d-4519-9426-336ad2e1a182
⑤【ワクチンを打つために感染症がある"設定"にしました】
https://www.brighteon.com/ff94d001-6abf-4f1a-a4d2-8d2d5d1ac731
⑤-１【彼らは向きを変えました】
https://www.brighteon.com/3e111664-6f66-47c0-a1d0-c8f215d7ab77
⑥【テレビで医者と称する方が「免疫をすり抜けるウィルス」など言っていますが、それはこれらが始まる当初から喚起していたことです】
https://www.brighteon.com/d92af557-98f5-4a47-80f2-41297e438b94
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakeup2
