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【発覚】コロナ死者数の水増し
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95 views • July 25, 2021
厚生労働省のホームページで「新型コロナウイルス感染症患者の急変及び死亡時の連絡について」と検索すると、この書類の存在を確認することができます。
https://www.mhlw.go.jp/content/000641629.pdf?fbclid=IwAR3xS041LAtWaE8Kx29wKDQfsMatuE9iJ-bJLwTk090xyigoUbji-1hcMmk
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◆【元ソース】
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fJQFLetkEyY
◆【内閣府ホームページ】ムーンショット計画
https://www8.cao.go.jp/cstp/moonshot/sub1.html
↑↑↑
政府が私たちに本当にやろうとしている事です。
1人につき10体のアバターが与えられ、仕事も遊びもバーチャル空間で。
https://www.mhlw.go.jp/content/000641629.pdf?fbclid=IwAR3xS041LAtWaE8Kx29wKDQfsMatuE9iJ-bJLwTk090xyigoUbji-1hcMmk
*******************************************
◆【元ソース】
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fJQFLetkEyY
◆【内閣府ホームページ】ムーンショット計画
https://www8.cao.go.jp/cstp/moonshot/sub1.html
↑↑↑
政府が私たちに本当にやろうとしている事です。
1人につき10体のアバターが与えられ、仕事も遊びもバーチャル空間で。
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