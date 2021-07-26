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厚生省『根拠は御座いません』 / 説明欄「厚生労働省「コロナの存在証明が無い」も
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65 views • July 26, 2021
＊厚生労働省の公式HPには「風邪の一種」とある。
https://www.mhlw.go.jp/content/10900000/000596861.pdf
【厚生労働省「コロナの存在証明が無い」】
https://odysee.com/@Positive_Evolution:7/%E5%8E%9A%E7%94%9F%E7%9C%81%E9%9B%BB%E8%A9%B1%E8%B3%AA%E5%95%8F_%E3%82%B3%E3%83%AD%E3%83%8A%E3%81%AE%E5%AD%98%E5%9C%A8%E8%A8%BC%E6%98%8E%E3%81%8C%E7%84%A1%E3%81%84:7
https://youtu.be/9JF9aL8z5FY
【冷静に】他の感染症による死者数と比べてみると？
https://filmuy.com/2025/video/480322369
https://www.mhlw.go.jp/content/10900000/000596861.pdf
【厚生労働省「コロナの存在証明が無い」】
https://odysee.com/@Positive_Evolution:7/%E5%8E%9A%E7%94%9F%E7%9C%81%E9%9B%BB%E8%A9%B1%E8%B3%AA%E5%95%8F_%E3%82%B3%E3%83%AD%E3%83%8A%E3%81%AE%E5%AD%98%E5%9C%A8%E8%A8%BC%E6%98%8E%E3%81%8C%E7%84%A1%E3%81%84:7
https://youtu.be/9JF9aL8z5FY
【冷静に】他の感染症による死者数と比べてみると？
https://filmuy.com/2025/video/480322369
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