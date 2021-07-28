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それはワクチンではない！ 徳島大学名誉教授：大橋眞教授
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98 views • July 28, 2021
＊新型コロナウィルスの存在を証明する科学的論文が存在しない。
＊当たり前とされている検査は一体何を見ているのでしょうか？
＊ワク〇ンと称するものを打つ為の騒動
厚生省からの正式な回答3頁【パスワード⇒ 2025】
https://file-post.net/ja/s0/d1/1624968128_237051745_720/?id=hfwWPT5Wip1a
ワクチンの正体【武田邦彦】【Dr.浅井】
https://youtu.be/vGc2_Cw-w1E
＊当たり前とされている検査は一体何を見ているのでしょうか？
＊ワク〇ンと称するものを打つ為の騒動
厚生省からの正式な回答3頁【パスワード⇒ 2025】
https://file-post.net/ja/s0/d1/1624968128_237051745_720/?id=hfwWPT5Wip1a
ワクチンの正体【武田邦彦】【Dr.浅井】
https://youtu.be/vGc2_Cw-w1E
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