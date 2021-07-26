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【超重要】正しいとされている検査は「ウイルス検査用ではありません」【米国CDC公式Webサイト】
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123 views • July 26, 2021
【米国CDC ₋当該ページ】NOT FOR VIRAL TESTING USE - ウイルス検査用ではありません
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/lab/rt-pcr-panel-primer-probes.html
【追撃】
https://filmuy.com/2025/video/474515884
【元動画₋53:00~59:27（抜粋）】
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zpIbuxO1k68
【国会にてPCR検査の重大問題を指摘】
https://youtu.be/Kb9MuIjY8_E?t=166
＊遺伝子検出ですので活動してないものも検出されます。
＊本製品は研究用ですので臨床検査には使用しないでください。
*医療機器として承認・認証等を受けておりません。
＊臨床時の唯一の診断材料としてはいけません。
【PCR添付文書-SHIMADZU】
https://www.an.shimadzu.co.jp/sites/an.shimadzu.co.jp/files/ckeditor/bio/reagents/noro_probe/241-09772.pdf
【PCR添付文書-TAKARA】
https://catalog.takara-bio.co.jp/com/manual_info.php?unitid=U100009449
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/lab/rt-pcr-panel-primer-probes.html
【追撃】
https://filmuy.com/2025/video/474515884
【元動画₋53:00~59:27（抜粋）】
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zpIbuxO1k68
【国会にてPCR検査の重大問題を指摘】
https://youtu.be/Kb9MuIjY8_E?t=166
＊遺伝子検出ですので活動してないものも検出されます。
＊本製品は研究用ですので臨床検査には使用しないでください。
*医療機器として承認・認証等を受けておりません。
＊臨床時の唯一の診断材料としてはいけません。
【PCR添付文書-SHIMADZU】
https://www.an.shimadzu.co.jp/sites/an.shimadzu.co.jp/files/ckeditor/bio/reagents/noro_probe/241-09772.pdf
【PCR添付文書-TAKARA】
https://catalog.takara-bio.co.jp/com/manual_info.php?unitid=U100009449
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