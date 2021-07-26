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【緊急！】絶対に打ってはいけない！【全11分の動画です】
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437 views • July 26, 2021
これを打つことによってどうなるのか？図解で説明があり、確実に理解頂けることと祈りアップ致します。
【Geert Vanden Bossche,s Keynote at VSOHIO21】
https://youtu.be/-55eZbT1PfY
【Dr.苫米地さんが分かりやすく民放放送で解説されました】
https://youtu.be/KZTVjlUMuUc
【PCR検査は感染症には使ってはいけない】
https://filmuy.com/2025/video/516974802
【陽性者=感染者ではありません】
https://filmuy.com/2025/video/521945865
【Geert Vanden Bossche,s Keynote at VSOHIO21】
https://youtu.be/-55eZbT1PfY
【Dr.苫米地さんが分かりやすく民放放送で解説されました】
https://youtu.be/KZTVjlUMuUc
【PCR検査は感染症には使ってはいけない】
https://filmuy.com/2025/video/516974802
【陽性者=感染者ではありません】
https://filmuy.com/2025/video/521945865
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