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THE SECRET LIFE OF TIMOTHY MCVEIGH - JAMES CORBETT (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
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81 views • July 11, 2020
Timothy McVeigh, we've been told so much about him, the Oklahoma City bombing, and what it meant for America. But what if it's ALL A LIE? Join us today for this special James Corbett documentary as we examine the multiple trucks, multiple bombs, government informants, faked executions and other pieces of information showing that McVeigh was not a "lone wolf bomber" at all but a sheepdipped special forces operative (aka Patriot) working for the government, EXACTLY AS HE ALWAYS CLAIMED. Once you WAKE UP to the fact that all CONSPIRACY THEORIES are created by government agencies, all Mainstream Media News reports are the LIES and PROGRAMMING that the Deep State of Government wants you to beLIEve, then you start to comprehend that the CIA, FBI, ATF, NSA, US Military and on and on are the REAL TERRORISTS on earth. Most of these people that are working as terrorists for the Deep State of the governments of the USA, UK, and Israel beLIEve they are the GOOD GUYS, the PATRIOTS, the WHITE HATS, but they are actually THE ONLY TERRORISTS. The War on Terror is Fake; BUT the War of Terror is Very Real.
The Murrah building was bombed for three reasons, two having to do with records stored there and the destruction of those records, and overall to promote THE FAKE WAR ON TERROR. They were:
1) The first set of records were those concerning the Clinton’s and their CIA op’s in Mena, Arkansas which involved drug smuggling, gun running, and the whole Iran Contra affair.
2) The second set of records of greater concern had to do with the Anthrax vaccine and the use of depleted uranium weaponry, both which had many adverse effects on our troops which participated in Gulf War 1. These records were to be used in lawsuits against the federal government for what is known as Gulf War Syndrome.
3) The "official" definition of Terrorism had been changed in all dictionaries from GOVERNMENT BY INTIMIDATION to extremists fighting against democracy. The OKC bombing was setting the stage for their biggest "upcoming" False Flag Event which was 911. That event would be the Final Solution (along with the COVID-19 PLANdemic) in bringing forth the NEW WORLD ORDER agenda against mankind.
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on AllSocial
https://allsocial.com/sergeantmajor
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
A NOBLE LIE: OKLAHOMA CITY 1995 - FREE MIND FILMS (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/20213b30-0479-4b33-93e3-450e3ae3f25d
OKC A CONSPIRACY THEORY - OKLAHOMA CITY BOMBING CONSPIRACY EXPLAINED IN 5 MINUTES - JAMES CORBETT (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/bc65c359-2c26-483b-9688-65a6d3a88146
THE 911 CONSPIRACY EXPLAINED IN LESS THAN 5 MINUTES - JAMES CORBETT (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/9967f7e3-6e9a-4560-af7e-e58ee620d317
THE ANATOMY OF A GREAT DECEPTION: GLOBAL MASTER EDITION - DAVID HOOPER (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/151faf79-c568-40dd-bb8d-a6234945f242
SEPTEMBER CLUES - SIMON SHACK (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/8de81432-9f49-4d8c-9d6a-47c81560fb2d
WAR ON TERROR IS FAKE - ROBERT DAVID STEELE (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/f67ba8f1-93bb-4b1d-92cc-573ebd614984
6,000,000 LIES (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/2e453b7e-2b55-4876-9399-a8cfa6188a83
THE PROTOCOLS OF THE LEARNED EDLERS OF ZION - 1903 (AUDIO BOOK)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/by1qH8USRQ1D/
1986 CHALLENGER ASTRONAUTS DID NOT DIE IN AN EXPLOSION (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/b912910f-6bdf-4a2e-8594-3c95e5a036ac
The Corbett Report
https://www.corbettreport.com/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
The Murrah building was bombed for three reasons, two having to do with records stored there and the destruction of those records, and overall to promote THE FAKE WAR ON TERROR. They were:
1) The first set of records were those concerning the Clinton’s and their CIA op’s in Mena, Arkansas which involved drug smuggling, gun running, and the whole Iran Contra affair.
2) The second set of records of greater concern had to do with the Anthrax vaccine and the use of depleted uranium weaponry, both which had many adverse effects on our troops which participated in Gulf War 1. These records were to be used in lawsuits against the federal government for what is known as Gulf War Syndrome.
3) The "official" definition of Terrorism had been changed in all dictionaries from GOVERNMENT BY INTIMIDATION to extremists fighting against democracy. The OKC bombing was setting the stage for their biggest "upcoming" False Flag Event which was 911. That event would be the Final Solution (along with the COVID-19 PLANdemic) in bringing forth the NEW WORLD ORDER agenda against mankind.
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on AllSocial
https://allsocial.com/sergeantmajor
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
A NOBLE LIE: OKLAHOMA CITY 1995 - FREE MIND FILMS (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/20213b30-0479-4b33-93e3-450e3ae3f25d
OKC A CONSPIRACY THEORY - OKLAHOMA CITY BOMBING CONSPIRACY EXPLAINED IN 5 MINUTES - JAMES CORBETT (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/bc65c359-2c26-483b-9688-65a6d3a88146
THE 911 CONSPIRACY EXPLAINED IN LESS THAN 5 MINUTES - JAMES CORBETT (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/9967f7e3-6e9a-4560-af7e-e58ee620d317
THE ANATOMY OF A GREAT DECEPTION: GLOBAL MASTER EDITION - DAVID HOOPER (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/151faf79-c568-40dd-bb8d-a6234945f242
SEPTEMBER CLUES - SIMON SHACK (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/8de81432-9f49-4d8c-9d6a-47c81560fb2d
WAR ON TERROR IS FAKE - ROBERT DAVID STEELE (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/f67ba8f1-93bb-4b1d-92cc-573ebd614984
6,000,000 LIES (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/2e453b7e-2b55-4876-9399-a8cfa6188a83
THE PROTOCOLS OF THE LEARNED EDLERS OF ZION - 1903 (AUDIO BOOK)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/by1qH8USRQ1D/
1986 CHALLENGER ASTRONAUTS DID NOT DIE IN AN EXPLOSION (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/b912910f-6bdf-4a2e-8594-3c95e5a036ac
The Corbett Report
https://www.corbettreport.com/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
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