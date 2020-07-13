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A NOBLE LIE: OKLAHOMA CITY 1995 - FREE MIND FILMS (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
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46 views • July 13, 2020
This is a great documentary by Free Mind Films about the 1995 False Flag Event bombing in Oklahoma City. The government claims that 168 people were killed, including nineteen children. For years following the bombing, countless victims family members, survivors, rescuers, and ordinary Americans, have questioned the government's conspiracy theory (aka the official story) about that fateful day. Hoping to shed light on answers long ignored and censored, both by prominent media outlets and the U.S. Government, A Noble Lie peels back what we thought we knew about the bombing and the perpetrators. This film exposes information never before examined or brought to the attention of the American public. A Noble Lie is the culmination of years of research and documentation conducted by independent journalists, scholars, and ordinary citizens. Often risking their personal safely and sanity, they have gathered evidence which threatens to expose the startling reality of what exactly occurred at 9:02 am on April 19, 1995 in Oklahoma City.
The Murrah building was bombed for three reasons, two having to do with records stored there and the destruction of those records, and overall to promote THE FAKE WAR ON TERROR. They were:
1) The first set of records were those concerning the Clinton’s and their CIA op’s in Mena, Arkansas which involved drug smuggling, gun running, and the whole Iran Contra affair.
2) The second set of records of greater concern had to do with the Anthrax vaccine and the use of depleted uranium weaponry, both which had many adverse effects on our troops which participated in Gulf War 1. These records were to be used in lawsuits against the federal government for what is known as Gulf War Syndrome.
3) The "official" definition of Terrorism had been changed in all dictionaries from GOVERNMENT BY INTIMIDATION to extremists fighting against democracy. The OKC bombing was setting the stage for their biggest "upcoming" False Flag Event which was 911. That event would be the Final Solution (along with the COVID-19 PLANdemic) in bringing forth the NEW WORLD ORDER agenda against mankind.
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on AllSocial
https://allsocial.com/sergeantmajor
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
THE SECRET LIFE OF TIMOTHY MCVEIGH - JAMES CORBETT (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/geKtxpenzPnM/
OKC A CONSPIRACY THEORY - OKLAHOMA CITY BOMBING CONSPIRACY EXPLAINED IN 5 MINUTES - JAMES CORBETT (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ntUHLKQoqDdE/
THE 911 CONSPIRACY EXPLAINED IN LESS THAN 5 MINUTES - JAMES CORBETT (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/YcemFAGZgGUb/
THE ANATOMY OF A GREAT DECEPTION: GLOBAL MASTER EDITION - DAVID HOOPER (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/BcjW2EqkkOLE/
SEPTEMBER CLUES - SIMON SHACK (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Vle9KDFKfWYN/
SOLVING THE MYSTERY OF BUILDING 7 WITH ED ASNER - ARCHITECTS & ENGINEERS (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/k7Wvvwih4pQA/
BILL COOPER WARNED US ABOUT THE DEEP STATE CONTROL OVER 20 YEARS AGO (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/q0OZjqxD62sy/
WAR ON TERROR IS FAKE - ROBERT DAVID STEELE (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/48rsdpdiwAxB/
6,000,000 LIES (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Jka8GggwBHl1/
THE PROTOCOLS OF THE LEARNED EDLERS OF ZION - 1903 (AUDIO BOOK)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/by1qH8USRQ1D/
1986 CHALLENGER ASTRONAUTS DID NOT DIE IN AN EXPLOSION (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XwEHLZPDmUZa/
Free Mind Films (this video is 360P, but can also be watched or downloaded in 1080P HD)
http://freemindfilms.com/2018/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
The Murrah building was bombed for three reasons, two having to do with records stored there and the destruction of those records, and overall to promote THE FAKE WAR ON TERROR. They were:
1) The first set of records were those concerning the Clinton’s and their CIA op’s in Mena, Arkansas which involved drug smuggling, gun running, and the whole Iran Contra affair.
2) The second set of records of greater concern had to do with the Anthrax vaccine and the use of depleted uranium weaponry, both which had many adverse effects on our troops which participated in Gulf War 1. These records were to be used in lawsuits against the federal government for what is known as Gulf War Syndrome.
3) The "official" definition of Terrorism had been changed in all dictionaries from GOVERNMENT BY INTIMIDATION to extremists fighting against democracy. The OKC bombing was setting the stage for their biggest "upcoming" False Flag Event which was 911. That event would be the Final Solution (along with the COVID-19 PLANdemic) in bringing forth the NEW WORLD ORDER agenda against mankind.
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on AllSocial
https://allsocial.com/sergeantmajor
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
THE SECRET LIFE OF TIMOTHY MCVEIGH - JAMES CORBETT (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/geKtxpenzPnM/
OKC A CONSPIRACY THEORY - OKLAHOMA CITY BOMBING CONSPIRACY EXPLAINED IN 5 MINUTES - JAMES CORBETT (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ntUHLKQoqDdE/
THE 911 CONSPIRACY EXPLAINED IN LESS THAN 5 MINUTES - JAMES CORBETT (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/YcemFAGZgGUb/
THE ANATOMY OF A GREAT DECEPTION: GLOBAL MASTER EDITION - DAVID HOOPER (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/BcjW2EqkkOLE/
SEPTEMBER CLUES - SIMON SHACK (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Vle9KDFKfWYN/
SOLVING THE MYSTERY OF BUILDING 7 WITH ED ASNER - ARCHITECTS & ENGINEERS (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/k7Wvvwih4pQA/
BILL COOPER WARNED US ABOUT THE DEEP STATE CONTROL OVER 20 YEARS AGO (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/q0OZjqxD62sy/
WAR ON TERROR IS FAKE - ROBERT DAVID STEELE (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/48rsdpdiwAxB/
6,000,000 LIES (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Jka8GggwBHl1/
THE PROTOCOLS OF THE LEARNED EDLERS OF ZION - 1903 (AUDIO BOOK)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/by1qH8USRQ1D/
1986 CHALLENGER ASTRONAUTS DID NOT DIE IN AN EXPLOSION (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XwEHLZPDmUZa/
Free Mind Films (this video is 360P, but can also be watched or downloaded in 1080P HD)
http://freemindfilms.com/2018/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
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