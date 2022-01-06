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Published Admission From CDC And FDA Re: Nonexistence Of COVID-19
No Covid Coronavirus
No Covid Coronavirus
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16238 views • January 06, 2022
CDC 2019-Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) Real-Time RT-PCR Diagnostic Panel:
https://www.fda.gov/media/134922/download

Laboratories In Germany Publish Evidence That There Is No Virus And That COVID Does Not Exist
https://www.brighteon.com/56618467-7c3a-40d9-8968-46131f5a239a

COVID Does Not Exist. Germ Theory Is Fraud.
https://www.brighteon.com/176ea0b0-c624-47ef-8547-20be296646b1

Why You Cannot "Catch" A Virus.
https://www.brighteon.com/e4797465-7d9b-427c-95d1-a2029e8b9778

Virology Fraud Explained In 19 Minutes.
https://www.brighteon.com/27af5b31-8e69-47df-8675-8130d844dbb0

The Spike Protein Has Never Existed.
https://www.brighteon.com/d088e4cb-160d-44db-92f0-ba59ccbb793a

The Spike Protein Is Nothing More Than Graphene Inside Your Body And Spiking You.
https://www.brighteon.com/832d5752-135a-4aed-91f1-41e2a27c51b8

The mRNA Vaccines Contain 98-99% Graphene Oxide. The 5G Can Stimulate Graphene.
https://www.brighteon.com/d210a0a2-edc2-4def-a210-877b79e8034b

COVID = Graphene + 4G/5G. The mRNA Vials Have Almost 100% Graphene Oxide.
https://www.brighteon.com/7fd888d4-5b0b-4400-b451-accefed73c51

Italy’s Postmortem On Dead Corona Patients. 5G Electromagnetic Radiation Responsible For Deaths.
https://9newsng.com/this-covid-19-nonsense-italys-postmortem-on-dead-corona-patients-proves-its-a-global-scam-5g-electromagnetic-radiation-responsible-for-deaths

FOIs Reveal That Health/Science Institutions Around The World Have No Record Of SARS-CoV-2 Isolation/Purification, Anywhere, Ever.
https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/fois-reveal-that-health-science-institutions-around-the-world-have-no-record-of-sars-cov-2-isolation-purification

The 2020-21 Worldwide Corona Crisis: Destroying Civil Society, Engineered Economic Depression, Global Coup d’État and the “Great Reset”.
https://www.globalresearch.ca/the-2020-worldwide-corona-crisis-destroying-civil-society-engineered-economic-depression-global-coup-detat-and-the-great-reset/5730652

“Shrink the World’s Population”: Secret 2009 Meeting of Billionaires “Good Club”.
https://www.globalresearch.ca/secret-may-2009-meeting-of-the-good-club-billionaire-club-in-bid-to-curb-overpopulation/5742626

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https://www.brighteon.com/watch/5913a07e-c07a-48a9-a668-5de329df02aa
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Source:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/yagqywX5aljB
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2u_3E8AdCLs
Keywords
healthhoaxprotestmaskvaccinegenocidenwonew world orderrothschildpandemicdepopulationvirusbill gatesjewfaucipassportlockdowncoronaviruscovid-19pcrcovidplandemicscamdemicmrnagreat reset
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy