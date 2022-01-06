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Published Admission From CDC And FDA Re: Nonexistence Of COVID-19
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16238 views • January 06, 2022
CDC 2019-Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) Real-Time RT-PCR Diagnostic Panel:
https://www.fda.gov/media/134922/download
Laboratories In Germany Publish Evidence That There Is No Virus And That COVID Does Not Exist
https://www.brighteon.com/56618467-7c3a-40d9-8968-46131f5a239a
COVID Does Not Exist. Germ Theory Is Fraud.
https://www.brighteon.com/176ea0b0-c624-47ef-8547-20be296646b1
Why You Cannot "Catch" A Virus.
https://www.brighteon.com/e4797465-7d9b-427c-95d1-a2029e8b9778
Virology Fraud Explained In 19 Minutes.
https://www.brighteon.com/27af5b31-8e69-47df-8675-8130d844dbb0
The Spike Protein Has Never Existed.
https://www.brighteon.com/d088e4cb-160d-44db-92f0-ba59ccbb793a
The Spike Protein Is Nothing More Than Graphene Inside Your Body And Spiking You.
https://www.brighteon.com/832d5752-135a-4aed-91f1-41e2a27c51b8
The mRNA Vaccines Contain 98-99% Graphene Oxide. The 5G Can Stimulate Graphene.
https://www.brighteon.com/d210a0a2-edc2-4def-a210-877b79e8034b
COVID = Graphene + 4G/5G. The mRNA Vials Have Almost 100% Graphene Oxide.
https://www.brighteon.com/7fd888d4-5b0b-4400-b451-accefed73c51
Italy’s Postmortem On Dead Corona Patients. 5G Electromagnetic Radiation Responsible For Deaths.
https://9newsng.com/this-covid-19-nonsense-italys-postmortem-on-dead-corona-patients-proves-its-a-global-scam-5g-electromagnetic-radiation-responsible-for-deaths
FOIs Reveal That Health/Science Institutions Around The World Have No Record Of SARS-CoV-2 Isolation/Purification, Anywhere, Ever.
https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/fois-reveal-that-health-science-institutions-around-the-world-have-no-record-of-sars-cov-2-isolation-purification
The 2020-21 Worldwide Corona Crisis: Destroying Civil Society, Engineered Economic Depression, Global Coup d’État and the “Great Reset”.
https://www.globalresearch.ca/the-2020-worldwide-corona-crisis-destroying-civil-society-engineered-economic-depression-global-coup-detat-and-the-great-reset/5730652
“Shrink the World’s Population”: Secret 2009 Meeting of Billionaires “Good Club”.
https://www.globalresearch.ca/secret-may-2009-meeting-of-the-good-club-billionaire-club-in-bid-to-curb-overpopulation/5742626
Playlist:
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/5913a07e-c07a-48a9-a668-5de329df02aa
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/3cc3e794-6ab5-411f-824f-985ffa013ae8
Source:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/yagqywX5aljB
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2u_3E8AdCLs
https://www.fda.gov/media/134922/download
Laboratories In Germany Publish Evidence That There Is No Virus And That COVID Does Not Exist
https://www.brighteon.com/56618467-7c3a-40d9-8968-46131f5a239a
COVID Does Not Exist. Germ Theory Is Fraud.
https://www.brighteon.com/176ea0b0-c624-47ef-8547-20be296646b1
Why You Cannot "Catch" A Virus.
https://www.brighteon.com/e4797465-7d9b-427c-95d1-a2029e8b9778
Virology Fraud Explained In 19 Minutes.
https://www.brighteon.com/27af5b31-8e69-47df-8675-8130d844dbb0
The Spike Protein Has Never Existed.
https://www.brighteon.com/d088e4cb-160d-44db-92f0-ba59ccbb793a
The Spike Protein Is Nothing More Than Graphene Inside Your Body And Spiking You.
https://www.brighteon.com/832d5752-135a-4aed-91f1-41e2a27c51b8
The mRNA Vaccines Contain 98-99% Graphene Oxide. The 5G Can Stimulate Graphene.
https://www.brighteon.com/d210a0a2-edc2-4def-a210-877b79e8034b
COVID = Graphene + 4G/5G. The mRNA Vials Have Almost 100% Graphene Oxide.
https://www.brighteon.com/7fd888d4-5b0b-4400-b451-accefed73c51
Italy’s Postmortem On Dead Corona Patients. 5G Electromagnetic Radiation Responsible For Deaths.
https://9newsng.com/this-covid-19-nonsense-italys-postmortem-on-dead-corona-patients-proves-its-a-global-scam-5g-electromagnetic-radiation-responsible-for-deaths
FOIs Reveal That Health/Science Institutions Around The World Have No Record Of SARS-CoV-2 Isolation/Purification, Anywhere, Ever.
https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/fois-reveal-that-health-science-institutions-around-the-world-have-no-record-of-sars-cov-2-isolation-purification
The 2020-21 Worldwide Corona Crisis: Destroying Civil Society, Engineered Economic Depression, Global Coup d’État and the “Great Reset”.
https://www.globalresearch.ca/the-2020-worldwide-corona-crisis-destroying-civil-society-engineered-economic-depression-global-coup-detat-and-the-great-reset/5730652
“Shrink the World’s Population”: Secret 2009 Meeting of Billionaires “Good Club”.
https://www.globalresearch.ca/secret-may-2009-meeting-of-the-good-club-billionaire-club-in-bid-to-curb-overpopulation/5742626
Playlist:
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/5913a07e-c07a-48a9-a668-5de329df02aa
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/3cc3e794-6ab5-411f-824f-985ffa013ae8
Source:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/yagqywX5aljB
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2u_3E8AdCLs
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