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Laboratories In Germany Publish Evidence That There Is No Virus And That COVID Does Not Exist
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21646 views • January 05, 2022
Germs, Bacteria, Fungus and Even Viruses (Which Are Not Viruses But Protein Based Exosomes Within Our RNA) Are Everywhere. So-Called Diseases Are Symptoms Of An Underlying Toxicity Within The Cells. So-Called Viruses Are Manufactured Within Our Bodies As A Protection Mechanism Against Over Toxicity …. When We Are Overly Toxic Our Bodies Create A Natural Detoxification Process Called A Cold, A Flu, Or Pneumonia To Rid The Body Of These Deadly Toxins. Viruses Are Not Contagious In Any Form. There's plenty of information explaining how we do NOT and can not catch viruses. It's your responsibility as "Adults" to look into this very important information or laugh and continue living in the echo chamber. Companies are more scared of the government than Germ theory. Biochemistry debunks Corona. Its the terrain not a germ theory.
COVID Does Not Exist. Germ Theory Is Fraud.
https://www.brighteon.com/176ea0b0-c624-47ef-8547-20be296646b1
Why You Cannot "Catch" A Virus.
https://www.brighteon.com/e4797465-7d9b-427c-95d1-a2029e8b9778
Virology Fraud Explained In 19 Minutes.
https://www.brighteon.com/27af5b31-8e69-47df-8675-8130d844dbb0
The Spike Protein Has Never Existed.
https://www.brighteon.com/d088e4cb-160d-44db-92f0-ba59ccbb793a
The Spike Protein Is Nothing More Than Graphene Inside Your Body And Spiking You.
https://www.brighteon.com/832d5752-135a-4aed-91f1-41e2a27c51b8
The mRNA Vaccines Contain 98-99% Graphene Oxide. The 5G Can Stimulate Graphene.
https://www.brighteon.com/d210a0a2-edc2-4def-a210-877b79e8034b
COVID = Graphene + 4G/5G. The mRNA Vials Have Almost 100% Graphene Oxide.
https://www.brighteon.com/7fd888d4-5b0b-4400-b451-accefed73c51
Italy’s Postmortem On Dead Corona Patients. 5G Electromagnetic Radiation Responsible For Deaths.
https://9newsng.com/this-covid-19-nonsense-italys-postmortem-on-dead-corona-patients-proves-its-a-global-scam-5g-electromagnetic-radiation-responsible-for-deaths
FOIs Reveal That Health/Science Institutions Around The World Have No Record Of SARS-CoV-2 Isolation/Purification, Anywhere, Ever.
https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/fois-reveal-that-health-science-institutions-around-the-world-have-no-record-of-sars-cov-2-isolation-purification
Playlist:
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/5913a07e-c07a-48a9-a668-5de329df02aa
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/3cc3e794-6ab5-411f-824f-985ffa013ae8
Source:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/xLnPLkEvZdAJ
COVID Does Not Exist. Germ Theory Is Fraud.
https://www.brighteon.com/176ea0b0-c624-47ef-8547-20be296646b1
Why You Cannot "Catch" A Virus.
https://www.brighteon.com/e4797465-7d9b-427c-95d1-a2029e8b9778
Virology Fraud Explained In 19 Minutes.
https://www.brighteon.com/27af5b31-8e69-47df-8675-8130d844dbb0
The Spike Protein Has Never Existed.
https://www.brighteon.com/d088e4cb-160d-44db-92f0-ba59ccbb793a
The Spike Protein Is Nothing More Than Graphene Inside Your Body And Spiking You.
https://www.brighteon.com/832d5752-135a-4aed-91f1-41e2a27c51b8
The mRNA Vaccines Contain 98-99% Graphene Oxide. The 5G Can Stimulate Graphene.
https://www.brighteon.com/d210a0a2-edc2-4def-a210-877b79e8034b
COVID = Graphene + 4G/5G. The mRNA Vials Have Almost 100% Graphene Oxide.
https://www.brighteon.com/7fd888d4-5b0b-4400-b451-accefed73c51
Italy’s Postmortem On Dead Corona Patients. 5G Electromagnetic Radiation Responsible For Deaths.
https://9newsng.com/this-covid-19-nonsense-italys-postmortem-on-dead-corona-patients-proves-its-a-global-scam-5g-electromagnetic-radiation-responsible-for-deaths
FOIs Reveal That Health/Science Institutions Around The World Have No Record Of SARS-CoV-2 Isolation/Purification, Anywhere, Ever.
https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/fois-reveal-that-health-science-institutions-around-the-world-have-no-record-of-sars-cov-2-isolation-purification
Playlist:
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/5913a07e-c07a-48a9-a668-5de329df02aa
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/3cc3e794-6ab5-411f-824f-985ffa013ae8
Source:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/xLnPLkEvZdAJ
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