The "Chosen People" of.....?

Marching to Zion: Why "Jews" Are Not The 'Chosen People'. Who and what is in a position to overthrow an invisible force? And this is precisely what our force is. GENTILE masonry blindly serves as a screen for us and our objects, but the plan of action of our force, even its very abiding-place, remains for the whole people an unknown mystery. "Masonic lodges are established all over the world to help us achieve our independence. Those pigs, the non-Jewish Masons, will never understand the final objects of Masonry." - Theodor Herzel, Founder of Modern Zionism, 1897 "Freemasonry is a Jewish establishment, whose history, grades, official appointments, passwords, and explanations are Jewish from beginning to end. Freemasonry is based on Judaism. Eliminate the teachings of Judaism from the Masonic ritual and what is left?

*Masonic: Open Air Prison https://www.brighteon.com/a7642eb8-1737-4761-90d8-f82d8ddce3b6

*The Elders Of Zion. https://www.brighteon.com/daaf3f85-db4e-4828-9dd6-5cc458c7db9f

*The Secret Masonic Victory of WWII. https://www.brighteon.com/7394891d-ea88-46b4-8a46-3dcd5f702bce

*Sons of Kain: War Crimes. https://www.brighteon.com/79779b80-cec2-49c6-8c3c-4de2f812b78f

*Europe: The Last Battle (AIO). https://www.brighteon.com/817d299a-f8da-4420-816a-bca0a46e4664

*NWO: Marxist by the Backdoor https://www.brighteon.com/93bc3c26-ce8a-4083-98ea-275c7296857d





∅Piece by piece people are learning the hidden story. Question Everything. Do your own research. Don't take this video content or any other of here as the final say. Stay Aware Warriors!

