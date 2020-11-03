NWO: Marxist by the Backdoor

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New World Order - 'Communism by Backdoor' by Dennis Wise's and his second documentary after his first documentary * "Adolf Hitler: The Greatest Story Never Told." Communism by backdoor focuses on New World Order and historical information that are related to New World Order. Dennis Wise proves beyond doubt that the western countries both "victorious and the defeated" after World War Two have been covertly under Communism since 1945.
*We Have Entered a Stage, When Conspiracy Theories Become Reality [1984] https://www.brighteon.com/00b4c394-6f19-47de-9634-6c07a0258af0
*What is Cultural Marxism. (part1) https://www.brighteon.com/21d7d0bd-2eac-4d55-904d-91a2fd44f451