What is Cultural Marxism. (part1)

What is 'Cultural Marxism? *Why should it even be considered when the world's vast experiment with the economic theory of Karl Marx has recently gone down to defeat with the disintegration of Soviet communism? *Didn't America win the Cold War against the spread of communism? The answer is a resounding 'yes, BUT, We won the 55-year Cold War but, while winning it abroad, we have failed to understand that an intellectual elite has subtly but systematically and surely converted the economic theory of Marx to culture in American society. And they did it while we were busy winning the Cold War abroad. They introduced 'cultural Marxism' into the mainstream of American life over a period of thirty years, while our attention was diverted elsewhere. Please download and mirror all videos on different sites. Censorship is real and their goal is to exterminate you. Do your part in whatever small way.

Credit: Vertigo Politix

*Cultural Marxism (part.2): Yuri Bezmenov Interview & Lecture. https://www.brighteon.com/6f04c8ed-0f0f-4321-80aa-9a68b5167b87



