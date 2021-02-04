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The Secret Masonic Victory of WWII.
Think While Still Legal.
Think While Still Legal.
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1541 views • February 04, 2021

The Secret Masonic Victory of WW2 is the latest video documentary series by Dennis Wise. Western Freemasonry and their Masonic funded Eastern Communist friends won World War 2. Everything we see today stems from that Jewish Masonic victory. All Freemasons in politics know the aim is a one world communist utopia. All policies today aid the minorities aimed at breaking down the family, the very basis of white culture. Hitler knew who was behind it and now so will you. 

You watch, you decide. 

Part ∅ - Trailer 

Part 1 -The Russian Revolution 

Part 2 - The German Revolution 

Part 3 - Holodomor - Death by Famine 

Part 4 - Return of Their King 

Part 5 - The Spanish Revolution 

Part 6 - The Mexican Revolution 

Part 7 - Freemasonry and the Occult 

Part 8 - The Luciferian Doctrine Explained 

Part 9 - The Boer War 

Part 10 - The Seeds Of The Holy War 

Part 11 - The Irish Revolution 

Part 12 - The Spanish Armada & The Occult 

Part 13 - The Last Holy War 

Part 14 - The Satanic British Talmudic Empire 

Part 15 - The Mystery of Stalin and the Masonic Agenda 

Part 16 - The Masonic Subversion of the Catholic Church 

Part 17 - Return of the Bolsheviks 

Part 18 - Who Really Started World War Two 

Part 19 - Why did the NS leadership believe Jesus was not Jewish?. 

Part 20 - The truth about the banks and Hitler (Up dated version of Part 20) 

Final Part - Sources and Discoveries 

Bonuses: 

The Miracle Of Fatima 

Part 20 - The truth about the banks and Hitler (Old Version).

Links:

*The "Jews" & The White Slaves.

https://www.brighteon.com/b095c699-591d-465a-86e7-74f62de1df79

*The Power of Propaganda.

https://www.brighteon.com/55374249-d6c2-439b-8b66-13ff1eac9dfc

*The 1940 Katyn Forest Massacre.

https://www.brighteon.com/468ce096-7566-463f-bc7b-2844ee92bbc7

*Secret Societies & The New World Order. https://www.brighteon.com/ff971def-c50d-46e8-a166-82c72281a10d

*The "Chosen People" of...? https://www.brighteon.com/ba81c6ce-a0e2-4041-b023-15eb03198472


Keywords
worldsovietmasonictruthhitlerjewswarusanwozionisteuropejesuitslibyabritishcommunistunionwesternutopiaadolffreemasonswisepresidentsdenniskhazaars
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