The Secret Masonic Victory of WWII.

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The Secret Masonic Victory of WW2 is the latest video documentary series by Dennis Wise. Western Freemasonry and their Masonic funded Eastern Communist friends won World War 2. Everything we see today stems from that Jewish Masonic victory. All Freemasons in politics know the aim is a one world communist utopia. All policies today aid the minorities aimed at breaking down the family, the very basis of white culture. Hitler knew who was behind it and now so will you.
You watch, you decide.
Part ∅ - Trailer
Part 1 -The Russian Revolution
Part 2 - The German Revolution
Part 3 - Holodomor - Death by Famine
Part 4 - Return of Their King
Part 5 - The Spanish Revolution
Part 6 - The Mexican Revolution
Part 7 - Freemasonry and the Occult
Part 8 - The Luciferian Doctrine Explained
Part 9 - The Boer War
Part 10 - The Seeds Of The Holy War
Part 11 - The Irish Revolution
Part 12 - The Spanish Armada & The Occult
Part 13 - The Last Holy War
Part 14 - The Satanic British Talmudic Empire
Part 15 - The Mystery of Stalin and the Masonic Agenda
Part 16 - The Masonic Subversion of the Catholic Church
Part 17 - Return of the Bolsheviks
Part 18 - Who Really Started World War Two
Part 19 - Why did the NS leadership believe Jesus was not Jewish?.
Part 20 - The truth about the banks and Hitler (Up dated version of Part 20)
Final Part - Sources and Discoveries
Bonuses:
The Miracle Of Fatima
Part 20 - The truth about the banks and Hitler (Old Version).
Links:
*The "Jews" & The White Slaves.
https://www.brighteon.com/b095c699-591d-465a-86e7-74f62de1df79
*The Power of Propaganda.
https://www.brighteon.com/55374249-d6c2-439b-8b66-13ff1eac9dfc
*The 1940 Katyn Forest Massacre.
https://www.brighteon.com/468ce096-7566-463f-bc7b-2844ee92bbc7
*Secret Societies & The New World Order. https://www.brighteon.com/ff971def-c50d-46e8-a166-82c72281a10d
*The "Chosen People" of...? https://www.brighteon.com/ba81c6ce-a0e2-4041-b023-15eb03198472