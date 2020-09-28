Secret Societies & The New World Order.

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Bill Cooper often said that the world's E-ticket to fantasyland is set to expire. Secret societies have infiltrated every level of government and vital industry worldwide. The current COVID “crisis” is being used to bring about a one-world totalitarian socialist government upon which the tenets of the UN agenda for the 21st century, aka * The Millennium Project. * Sustainable Development. * Agenda 21. * Agenda 2030 *