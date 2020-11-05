The "Jews" & The White Slaves.

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Dr. William Luther Pierce,
The white slave trade has a very long history among the Jews, going back more than 2,000 years. At the moment it’s still legal in Israel, to buy and sell slaves, as long as they are not Jews. The ADL (Anti-Defamation League, formerly known as the Anti-Defamation League of B'nai B'rith, is an international Jewish non-governmental organization based in the United States.) has Dr. WLP as the most dangerous man in the USA for the 2nd time.
*The Power of Propaganda:
https://www.brighteon.com/55374249-d6c2-439b-8b66-13ff1eac9dfc
*The 1940 Katyn Forest Massacre:
https://www.brighteon.com/468ce096-7566-463f-bc7b-2844ee92bbc7