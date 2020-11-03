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The 1940 Katyn Forest Massacre.
Think While Still Legal.
Think While Still Legal.
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221 views • November 03, 2020

Dr. William Pierce, exposes the coordinated maneuvers by the allied nations, to throw Europe into chaotic war, communism and genocide, while to the world, their propaganda was blaming it on those who were trying to prevent it. The Katyn Forest Massacre, was the mass murder of at least 15,000 to 22,000 ethnic Polish Officers, dignitaries, intellectuals and other community leaders, by the Jewish Soviet Communists and their NKVD (KGB). German soldiers were informed about the mass killings by local Russians. They searched the location and after discovery of the many corpses, German officials brought in investigators from various, purportedly neutral nations and the IRC, to ascertain who the victims were and who had carried out the massacre. It was ‘Proven’ that they were among the approximately 22,000 ethnic Poles missing from Soviet occupied Poland and other documentation found on the bodies (newspapers, diaries, winter clothing etc), showed that they were in Soviet Russia and the Jewish-Bolshevik death camps prior to their murders. Although all evidence indicated the Jewish Bolsheviks guilt of these killings, the Jewish newspapers reported to the world, that it was yet another crime conducted by “Evil Germans.” Further, even though today it is now an established fact in historical records, that this massacre was carried out by the Jewish Bolsheviks NKVD, not one government, Jewish paper or obscure article has ever conceded their criminal defamatory error and, not so much as an apology was ever given to the Germans for this international crime… nor has anyone been charged for this war crime and crime against humanity, except for the hanging of 7 innocent German men; 

 *K.H. Strueffling, 

*H. Remlinger, 

*E. Böhom, 

*E. Sommerfeld, 

*H. Jannike, 

*E. Skotki; and, 

*E. Geherer Three other innocent German men were sentenced to 20 years labour in the Jewish Gulag system; E.P. Vogel, F. Wiese; and, A. Diere… … they were never to be seen again! Yet another result of purported Justice from the Nuremberg Show Trials. In fact, those who sat in the position of Prosecution against these innocent German men at Nuremberg, were the Soviet Officials responsible for this crime (and many others), in the biggest display of ‘Conflict of Interest‘ the world has ever been subjected to!.


*The "Jews" & The White Slaves:

https://www.brighteon.com/b095c699-591d-465a-86e7-74f62de1df79

*The Power of Propaganda:

https://www.brighteon.com/55374249-d6c2-439b-8b66-13ff1eac9dfc

*Eisenhower 'The Black Butcher'. https://www.brighteon.com/515cf419-4f44-48a0-8f63-9532ad50bea9

*113,000,000+ Europeans. https://www.brighteon.com/cf044b0b-4085-4d32-ae00-e96b0a376914



Keywords
americasoviethitlerisraeljewszionistholocaustmillionsilluminatitalmudsacrificebankbankingmarxismeuropeanchabadvictimsmassacrelucifergoyimadolfkgbhungerbelgiumkhazars
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