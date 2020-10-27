113,000,000+ Europeans.

Time to RiseUp GOYIM!

By: Eric Dubay

If you were kicked out of 109 schools, dumped 109 times or deported from 109 countries, you would be an utterly tremendous FOOL to try to blame everyone else but yourself for it! The jews, as a religious cult as well as their (true) race - the Khazars and in the times of the Before Current Era (B.C.E.) whatever other races they belonged to, have been expelled out of at least 109 countries, over 1030 times over the past couple thousand years! Throughout their parasitic existence, the European White man, has been their greatest threat and biggest obstacle because we have always refused and resented their enslavement and world domination plots against us first and foremost and the rest of humankind secondly. This has made us their number one priority and target. This is the reason for the 113,000,000+ deaths of the European White man, mostly of Russian, Ukrainian, and German origin (many of whom were Christians) between 1903-1945, alone! But as Franz Liszt said, there will come a day when the nations among which (this evil) dwells, will begin to question (((their))) wholesale expulsion! THAT DAY my beloved fellow gentiles and "goyim" as "Lord Balfour's chosen ones" call us, is LONG overdue! If you are human, if you are not their GOY, if you don't want to be "licking their feet and serving the people of israel as SLAVES" as their "holy" Talmud and rabbis OPNELY state you will, and if you don't want to see your children hopelessly and mercilessly tortured and enslaved by this venomous, cancerous, parasitic creed. They are openly calling for our genocide! We MUST unite against them and rid humanity of this cancer once and for all! Our unity is KEY! They FEAR our UNITY as they feared and still fear to this day, our great FÜHRER. Why? Because he wasn't afraid to speak the pure and UNADULTERATED TRUTH about them. As Henry Ford said, "There is NOTHING, the International Jew fears so much as the TRUTH or any hint of the truth about himself or his plans." They are trembling before us, before the truth, because it is ALL coming out! ALL of their lies are crumbling before their eyes, as Joseph Goebbels said, “There will come a day, when all the lies will collapse under their own weight, and truth will again triumph.” That day is here! Their END is HERE! We must unite together and finish what our GREAT forefathers fought and died for! We must carry on and finish their fight for the sake of us and our FUTURE, for the sake of the majestic, brilliant, strong, beautiful, and GREAT beautiful race! If you understand the importance of this vital message, please SHARE THIS Link, share this channel with everyone you possibly can! I'm not asking for your donations or for you to buy anything from me. I only ask that you share this information with others so we can help everyone awaken from their mind controling brought about by the lies of this cancerous parasite. "The day will come when all nations amidst which the Jews are dwelling will have to raise the question of their wholesale expulsion, a question which will be one of life or death, good health or chronic disease, peaceful existence or perpetual social fever.”

- Franz Liszt





*The Other Israel: The Talmud https://www.brighteon.com/68fe2bb8-c227-4ded-b07c-087a8c0b34af

*The 1940 Katyn Forest Massacre.

https://www.brighteon.com/468ce096-7566-463f-bc7b-2844ee92bbc7

The Hidden Cult. https://www.brighteon.com/d26b6e53-2501-4aa9-b563-3f738f706ffe



