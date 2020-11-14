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The Other Israel: The Talmud
Think While Still Legal.
Think While Still Legal.
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515 views • November 14, 2020

The Other Israel: The Talmud. 

 by: Ted Pike 

 "The Other Israel" is the television version of Ted Pike's book, Israel: Our Duty ... Our Dilemma. Compiled after 15 months' filming and editing, this fast-moving, professional video documentary will give you a unique education on the inner teachings of Judaism - teachings which have made the "Jews" a race apart - for millenniums. 

 Through the television camera "The Other Israel" takes you where few Christian scholars have gone - to the semi-secret rabbinic sources that blaspheme Christ and vow eventual triumph over the nations. Ted Pike is correct telling the truth that freemasonry is jewish. The jewish kabbalah, which is part of the jewish thorah as the babylonian talmud, is the foundation of freemasonry. The upper rank degrees of the masons are all "jews".There god is lucifer as albert pike stated in morals and dogma and as mackey's encyclopedia of freemasonry also indicates. "Jews" get away with murder, as we see in front of our very eyes in Palestine or the sea of blood which the jewish bolsheviks were responsible for in killing millions of Christians and gentiles between the jewish bolshevik revolution and subsequently. The true concentration camps were the thousands of gulags build by the jewish mass murder lazar kaganovich and not the fake unique selling point of the holohoax!. 

Not 6 million "jews" have been gassed but over 100 million gentiles, European, Russian, Poland and more are the true victims of the last 150 years.


*The Invention of the Jewish People: 

https://www.brighteon.com/30b3f6a8-c7b4-4882-8af6-a26d18b5b8cd

*The Hidden Cult. https://www.brighteon.com/d26b6e53-2501-4aa9-b563-3f738f706ffe



Keywords
militarychristianityisraelpalestinebabylonholocaustamericansjudahtalmudsyriazionistsriflesnipereuropeanassaultnatodefenselebanongentilespowmanifestoforceidfgulagsgalil
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